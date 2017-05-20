NCAA Women's Championship 2017 Live Blog, Day 2

It’s not looking great Saturday at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill. Second-round play at the 2017 NCAA D-I Women’s Championship hasn’t even started, as we’ve been in hours of delay due to severe weather that has encroached. Potential thunderstorms are forecasted throughout the day, so it’s doubtful much play will get in (if any at all).

Nonetheless, we’ll keep everyone up to date of what happens Saturday. Teams are having fun with the delay, and that’s worth chronicling itself. Hopefully, we’ll be able to track some play, too.

Keep up with all news from the championship Saturday with our live blog below!

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern (Note: TV coverage doesn’t begin until Monday)

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Monday, 4-8 p.m.; Tuesday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. & 4-8 p.m.; Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Monday, 4-8 p.m.; Tuesday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. & 4-8 p.m.; Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.)

NCAA Women's Championship tracker

Why are they using an artificial tee box at the NCAA Women's Golf Championship?

