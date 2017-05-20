VIDEO: Florida golfers sing funny weather-delay version of 'I Want It That Way' at NCAAs

The weather is really not cooperating at Rich Harvest Farms, but that isn’t stopping the golfers out here from enjoying a good time.

After Friday’s first-round at the NCAA D-I Women’s Championship provided playable but brutal conditions, the following day saw a delay due to severe weather in the area. And with potential thunderstorms forecasted throughout the day in Sugar Grove, Ill., play has now officially been cancelled for Saturday.

Second-round action will resume Sunday, with the stroke-play portion of the tournament shortened from 72 to 54 holes.

Before the day-long suspension of play, teams had to pass the time during the early delay. There were some creative examples, but none more so than what Florida produced.

Gators golfers Karolina Vlckova, Taylor Tomlinson and Kelly Grassel bravely got up and did some karaoke in front of the assembled masses (presumably other players, coaches, Rich Harvest Farms staff, etc.).

But they put a little twist on it, too. The Florida trio sang the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” while adjusting the lyrics to their own situation.

That’s right, we’ve got a 2017 NCAA Championship weather-delay version of a Backstreet Boys classic. Oh, the Florida women put some impressive effort in here, and the performance was hysterical.

Have a view of this masterpiece. (Side note: The late line about the loose umbrella of Stanford’s Andrea Lee was a great closing touch.)