James Hahn leads by 1 after Round 3 of Byron Nelson

LEADING: Six shots off the lead at the start of play Saturday, James Hahn will take a 1-shot advantage into the final round after a 6-under 64 in Round 3 of the Byron Nelson Championship. Hahn is now 11 under for the tournament and looking for his first victory since the 2016 Wells Fargo Championship. Hahn had six birdies throughout the bogey-free round, shooting 32 on the front and back nines.

CHASING: Billy Horschel closed with three straight birdies and is alone in second at 10 under, just 1 off the lead. Horschel shot 4-under 66 and has not won since the 2014 Tour Championship. Jason Kokrak began the round with a 5-shot lead, which quickly evaporated after bogey at the par-4 3rd and a triple-bogey 6 at the par-3 5th. Kokrak is now T-3 at 10 under alongside Jason Day, who made five straight birdies en route to a 7-under 63. Cameron Tringale is in 5th at 9 under while Sergio Garcia, Jason Dufner and Bud Cauley are T-6 and four off the lead at 8 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Day birdied hole Nos. 7-11 and missed a 6-foot putt at 12 for what would have been his sixth straight birdie, something he’s never done on Tour before. The former World No. 1 was locked in all day and elicited perhaps the loudest ovation of the day with this 60-foot birdie putt at 17.

QUOTABLE: “Tell me what my tee time is tomorrow and I’ll just show up. You know, prepping for tomorrow I feel like is so hard. Sleeping on the lead, you can overthink it and I just like to go home with my wife, our two-year-old daughter, watch some cartoons. Just kind of keep everything low key, casual. For us, it’s just another day in the office.” – James Hahn on how he’ll prepare for Sunday’s final round.

