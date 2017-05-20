Cross-handed golfer Patrick Welch (2018) commits to Oklahoma

Patrick Welch is easily one of the most interesting junior golfers in the country.

First off, he plays golf cross-handed and has never had a golf lesson. His family calls him a throwback and an old soul. Born in San Francisco but now a resident of Providence, R.I., Welch only plays golf from May-September. He also is an accomplished basketball and baseball player.

Next year, he’ll take his unique talents to Norman, Okla., as Welch, 17, has verbally committed to the Sooners for the Class of 2018.

Welch went undefeated at the 2016 Junior Ryder Cup, which he qualified for by finishing runner-up at the 2016 Junior PGA Championship at Wannamoisett Country Club in Rumford, R.I. He won the inaugural Drive, Chip & Putt Championship at Augusta National in 2014, and he’s qualified for three of the past four U.S. Junior Amateurs.

He’s also a three-time Rhode Island Junior champion and took medalist honors at the 2015 Rhode Island Amateur. In 2015, he won the New England Junior.

Welch joins Logan McAllister of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Sam Tidd of Meridian, Idaho, in the Sooners’ 2018 recruiting class.