Tee times, pairings: 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson, final round

Here are the tee times and pairings for Round 4 of the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Sunday at TPC Four Seasons at Las Colinas in Irving, Texas. (all times Eastern):
SUNDAY OFF NO. 1 TEE:
- 8:01 a.m.: Spencer Levin, J.J. Spaun
- 8:10 a.m.: Geoff Ogilvy, D.A. Points
- 8:19 a.m.: Greg Chalmers, Ryan Brehm
- 8:28 a.m.: Brett Stegmaier, Brendon Todd
- 8:37 a.m.: Alex Moon, Dominic Bozzelli
- 8:46 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Patrick Rodgers
- 8:55 a.m.: Billy Hurley III, Daniel Summerhays
- 9:04 a.m.: Ricky Barnes, Nicholas Lindheim
- 9:13 a.m.: Peter Malnati, Ollie Schniederjans
- 9:22 a.m.: Ernie Els, Nick Watney
- 9:31 a.m.: Seamus Power, Greg Owen
- 9:40 a.m.: Brian Gay, Bob Estes
- 9:49 a.m.: Ian Poulter, Jhonattan Vegas
- 9:58 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Zac Blair
- 10:07 a.m.: Ken Duke, Beau Hossler
- 10:16 a.m.: Sebastian Munoz, Smylie Kaufman
- 10:25 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Boo Weekley
- 10:35 a.m.: Michael Kim, Rod Pampling
- 10:45 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Jason Bohn
- 10:55 a.m.: Morgan Hoffmann, Michael Putnam
- 11:05 a.m.: Willy Wilcox, Charley Hoffman
- 11:15 a.m.: Marc Leishman, John Huh Dallas
- 11:25 a.m.: J.J. Henry, Ryan Palmer
- 11:35 a.m.: Sung Kang, Brooks Koepka
- 11:45 a.m.: Jamie Lovemark, Gary Woodland
- 11:55 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Joel Dahmen
- 12:05 p.m.: Ryan Armour, Kevin Tway
- 12:15 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Tony Finau
- 12:25 p.m.: Danny Lee, Sean O’Hair
- 12:35 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Matt Kuchar
- 12:45 p.m.: Byeong Hun An, Kyle Reifers
- 12:55 p.m.: Grayson Murray, Chad Campbell
- 1:05 p.m.: Scott Brown, Scott Piercy
- 1:15 p.m.: Jason Dufner, Bud Cauley
- 1:25 p.m.: Cameron Tringale, Sergio Garcia
- 1:35 p.m.: Jason Day, Jason Kokrak
- 1:45 p.m.: James Hahn, Billy Horschel
