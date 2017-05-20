Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Tee times, pairings: 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson, final round

Tee times and pairings for the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Tee times, pairings: 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson, final round

PGA Tour

Tee times, pairings: 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson, final round

Here are the tee times and pairings for Round 4 of the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Sunday at TPC Four Seasons at Las Colinas in Irving, Texas. (all times Eastern):

SUNDAY OFF NO. 1 TEE:

  • 8:01 a.m.: Spencer Levin, J.J. Spaun
  • 8:10 a.m.: Geoff Ogilvy, D.A. Points
  • 8:19 a.m.: Greg Chalmers, Ryan Brehm
  • 8:28 a.m.: Brett Stegmaier, Brendon Todd
  • 8:37 a.m.: Alex Moon, Dominic Bozzelli
  • 8:46 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Patrick Rodgers
  • 8:55 a.m.: Billy Hurley III, Daniel Summerhays
  • 9:04 a.m.: Ricky Barnes, Nicholas Lindheim
  • 9:13 a.m.: Peter Malnati, Ollie Schniederjans
  • 9:22 a.m.: Ernie Els, Nick Watney
  • 9:31 a.m.: Seamus Power, Greg Owen
  • 9:40 a.m.: Brian Gay, Bob Estes
  • 9:49 a.m.: Ian Poulter, Jhonattan Vegas
  • 9:58 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Zac Blair
  • 10:07 a.m.: Ken Duke, Beau Hossler
  • 10:16 a.m.: Sebastian Munoz, Smylie Kaufman
  • 10:25 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Boo Weekley
  • 10:35 a.m.: Michael Kim, Rod Pampling
  • 10:45 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Jason Bohn
  • 10:55 a.m.: Morgan Hoffmann, Michael Putnam
  • 11:05 a.m.: Willy Wilcox, Charley Hoffman
  • 11:15 a.m.: Marc Leishman, John Huh Dallas
  • 11:25 a.m.: J.J. Henry, Ryan Palmer
  • 11:35 a.m.: Sung Kang, Brooks Koepka
  • 11:45 a.m.: Jamie Lovemark, Gary Woodland
  • 11:55 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Joel Dahmen
  • 12:05 p.m.: Ryan Armour, Kevin Tway
  • 12:15 p.m.:  Louis Oosthuizen, Tony Finau
  • 12:25 p.m.: Danny Lee, Sean O’Hair
  • 12:35 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Matt Kuchar
  • 12:45 p.m.: Byeong Hun An, Kyle Reifers
  • 12:55 p.m.: Grayson Murray, Chad Campbell
  • 1:05 p.m.: Scott Brown, Scott Piercy
  • 1:15 p.m.: Jason Dufner, Bud Cauley
  • 1:25 p.m.: Cameron Tringale, Sergio Garcia
  • 1:35 p.m.: Jason Day, Jason Kokrak
  • 1:45 p.m.: James Hahn, Billy Horschel

, , , PGA Tour

Recommended Videos

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home