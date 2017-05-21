After flying player in to replace sick teammate, Florida fights to keep NCAA hopes afloat

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Florida sophomore Samantha Wagner was in Jupiter, Fla., on Thursday morning, driving to meet with her swing coach, Craig Harmon, when she got the call.

On the other line was Florida head coach Emily Glaser, who informed Wagner that freshman Marta Perez was sick and wasn’t going to be able to compete in the NCAA Championship at Rich Harvest Farms. She needed Wagner to take Perez’s spot in the lineup.

So Wagner turned her car around, drove three hours back home to Orlando and got on a 10:30 p.m. Southwest Airlines flight to Chicago. She landed at 12:30 a.m. local time in Chicago and didn’t get to the team’s hotel until about 1:30 a.m.

Less than 12 hours later she was teeing off on Rich Harvest Farms’ 10th hole, without having ever set foot on the property before.

“I was completely blind,” Wagner said. “I had the yardage book, a couple of stuff my teammates and my coaches told me, and just went and played.”

Without a practice round under her belt, and with extreme conditions combining a steady mix of cold, wind and rain, Wagner made just four pars and shot 20-over 92. But on Sunday, Wagner was 17 shots better, and her 3-over 75 was tied for the second best score by a Gators player in Round 2.

“I’m proud of Sam,” Glaser said. “(Friday) was not a good day, but you have to be pretty mentally tough to go turn around and do what she did today. She’s a tough kid.”

As for Perez, coaches and teammates describe what she has as a stomach illness. Perez was hospitalized on Thursday morning – assistant coach Janice Olivencia drove her to the hospital and also missed the Gators’ practice round – and she remained there on Sunday. The team planned to go visit Perez after their second round.

They won’t have much great news to bring her, but the truth is, neither would many other teams. Florida carded a 14-over 302 on Sunday, 18 shots better than Friday, and at 46 over are still in the mix to make match play.

“I know they’re really grinding hard and I’m proud of them for that,” Glaser said.

Adversity has been an ever-present guest for the Gators so far this week at Rich Harvest Farms. Harsh playing conditions. A player in the hospital. Another having to sub in with no practice.

“Bad luck,” Glaser called it. But there is still time for some luck of the good variety.