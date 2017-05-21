Bernhard Langer wins Regions Tradition for 8th PGA Tour Champions major title

Bernhard Langer shot 20-under 268 for a repeat victory at the PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition Sunday, matching Jack Nicklaus for most all-time Champions major victories with eight.

The 2016 Player of the Year cruised to a five-shot victory at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Ala., with Scott McCarron and Scott Parel finishing T-2 at 15 under.

“Not many people can say they match Jack Nicklaus in anything,” Langer said. “To have won as many majors on this tour as he has is outstanding, obviously, and a thrill for me. … I’m still way behind on the (PGA Tour), though, in majors.”

Nicklaus’ record of 18 PGA Tour majors may never be broken, but Langer won’t have to wait long for his chance to surpass Nicklaus on the Champions majors list – The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship begins this week at Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Va.

It’s the 31st Champions win for the 59-year-old Langer, who has been dominant of late with four total wins and two major victories a year ago. He also won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship earlier this season and is second on the all-time Champions wins list behind Hale Irwin (45).

Langer began the final round two shots behind leader Fred Funk and shot 8-under 64, carding five birdies and one bogey on the front nine and four birdies on the back. The momentum swung for good at No. 12, where Langer made birdie and Funk carded a triple-bogey 7. Funk was at 2 under on the round with no bogeys through 11 holes.

“I hit it out of bounds, so It was all over for me at that point,” Funk said. “He makes birdie, I make 7. I’m one back, now I’m way back so it’s all over. I never hit it out of bounds, even on the tightest holes. … That hole, I don’t know what happened. It was just a weird deal.”

Funk finished T-4 at 14 under alongside Marco Dawson following an even-par 72 in Round 4. Brian Henniger, Wes Short Jr., David Toms and Tom Lehman finished T-6 at 12 under.

Langer has won three consecutive Charles Schwab Cups and holds a big lead this season with $1.2 million in earnings. McCaron is second with $678,351 and Fred Couples ranks third ($631,233), despite having played in just six events