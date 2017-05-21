Billy Horschel tops Jason Day, wins AT&T Byron Nelson in a playoff

Billy Horschel won the AT&T Byron Nelson Sunday in stunning fashion Sunday, beating Jason Day on the first playoff hole after Day missed a short par putt.

Horschel’s birdie putt came up just short and Day went long with his birdie try, failing to convert from about three feet for par on the first playoff hole at No. 18. It’s the first win for Horschel since the 2014 Tour Championship.

The two traded blows down the stretch, with Horschel regaining a share of the lead after a 60-foot putt at 14. Day answered at 15, chipping in for birdie from 26 yards out.

Horschel carded a 1-under 69 for the final round while Day shot 2-under 68.

Day and Horschel each missed their birdie putts on 18, tapping in for pars before heading to the playoff. James Hahn needed eagle at the par-4 18th to join them and nearly pulled it off, lipping out his approach shot from more than 121 yards to finish solo third at 11 under.