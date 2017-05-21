Ringler: Hope abounds for teams at NCAA Championship thanks to match-play format, parity

Leaderboard

• • •

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – When the straw polls were being conducted several years ago, the majority of women’s college golf coaches wanted no part of match play. When the topic was brought up, it was library-like quiet.

What I could not figure out is why?

Sure, I get it for the powerhouse programs. But for everyone else, this was your ticket to being introduced in the fall at halftime of the college football game.

The men’s game had already witnessed non-favorites winning. A non-traditional NCAA Championship format was an invite to all teams in the field that they could win. And in the past two years, we have seen the two worst-ranked teams in the history of women’s golf win it all. Dating back to 1982 and the first NCAA Championship, no team had won a title ranked outside the top 10.

Stanford was ranked No. 16 entering the week at Concession Golf Club in 2015, and last year Washington was No. 13 when the team arrived at Eugene (Ore.) Country Club.

Here we are at Rich Harvest Farms, three years into the new format for the women, and with one round to go the leaderboard to determine the eight teams for match play looks as if it could have been determined by a blind draw. Don’t get me wrong, those teams at the top have played well in extreme conditions and deserve to be where they are.

What we are now seeing in the women’s game is indicative of the environment in women’s golf. There is no guarantee top-ranked teams will even advance to the finals. Parity is here and there is hope to all that they can hoist the trophy on Wednesday evening.

“The USC and Duke runaways, those were wonderful championships and they were the best players and worthy, but there were many kids in the field just going through the motions,” said Anne Walker, Stanford’s head coach.

That is no longer the case.

Monday only ends one part of the championship. Northwestern’s eight-shot lead means only it is one serviceable round away from another tee time on Tuesday.

Related Northwestern extends NCAA Championship lead on windy Sunday

Missy Farr-Kaye, Arizona State’s head coach, was one who did not want to see change. After all, how could you blame her? The Sun Devils are a blue blood of the sport. Arizona State has the most NCAA titles in women’s golf with seven and Farr-Kaye has been part of a national champion team as a player and a coach.

“I am a traditionalist,” Farr-Kaye said. “I prefer four days of medal play, but at the same time we are going to embrace this and our goal for the entire year is to get to tomorrow and get in the top eight.”

Florida is 23 shots behind Northwestern and would have no hope of winning a national title with just one stroke-play round to go. Monday, there will be no going through the motions for the Gators.

“We have to get ready for tomorrow and it is not over until it is over,” said Emily Glaser, Florida’s head coach. “That race to the eight and if you can get there you do have a chance. It’s hard and especially this week when the golf course is beating everybody up, but, you have to hold on to that hope.”

Andrea Gaston, USC’s head coach, has been on the lopsided-win side. In 2013 she watched her Trojans blitz the field to a 21-shot victory over runner-up Duke. However, it’s working the other way for USC this week. How ironic would it be if the Trojans were to finish in the top eight and go on to win the title? In the first year of match play, USC would have been crowned the champion after winning the stroke-play version of the event. Instead, the Trojans lost in the semifinals to Stanford.

“It really has opened the door for a lot of teams to win a championship,” Gaston said. “For us going into the championship, the goal was to finish in the top eight.”

USC would be going through the motions Monday if it was the older version of this championship. Now, there is still hope to add a fourth title for Gaston.

Hope is all these teams need, and maybe that is why you don’t hear a lot of complaining. I have heard over and over from coaches and players who say this is the worst conditions they have ever played in. Imagine sitting in the bottom half of the field and looking up at Northwestern. What a miserable round Monday would be. However, those teams in the bottom half don’t have to look that far up. They only have to have their eyes on eighth place.

If you get to the top eight after play concludes Monday, you hit reset. Nothing else matters. Eight teams with eight equal chances.