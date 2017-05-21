NCAA Women's Championship 2017 Live Blog, Round 2

How was Saturday at the 2017 NCAA D-I Women’s Championship? If you weren’t paying attention, you still didn’t miss any play.

The second round was delayed from the start Saturday at Rich Harvest Farms due to severe weather encroaching, and with a poor forecast for the full day, action would eventually be cancelled for all of Saturday.

It was a rough day, and there was some confusion why play was cancelled so quickly.

The second round has now resumed Sunday, though, and it’s even more urgent in Sugar Grove, Ill. The stroke-play portion has been reduced from 72 to 54 holes, with a straight cut from 24 to eight teams for match play.

There will be plenty of urgency Sunday. Want to keep track of all that’s happening on this hectic day? We have you covered with our live blog below! Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern (Note: TV coverage doesn’t begin until Monday)

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Monday, 4-8 p.m.; Tuesday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. & 4-8 p.m.; Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.)

• • •

NCAA Women’s Championship tracker

No play, but we did get this!@GatorsGolf trio sings funny weather-delay version of 'I Want It That Way'. VIDEO: https://t.co/DnlIa2ZqJP pic.twitter.com/goMOAlvaCk — Golfweek (@golfweek) May 20, 2017

• • •

