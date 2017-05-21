Northwestern extends NCAA Championship lead on windy Sunday

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – A day away from competition? No problem for Northwestern.

The Wildcats fired a second-round 10-over 298 on Sunday at Rich Harvest Farms, moving out to a 23-over 599 total – eight ahead of any other team in the clubhouse through 36 holes.

After a first round played in brutal conditions, Saturday was a washout with play delayed from the start due to encroaching severe weather and then cancelled all together for the day. At that point, the stroke-play portion of the tournament was shortened from 72 to 54 holes (the top eight teams after stroke play will advance to match play).

Good news for Northwestern, which held a two-shot lead after Round 1 over Kent State – the Golden Flashes are second among teams in the clubhouse at 31 over after a 16-over 304 – but the Wildcats would’ve been just as happy playing 72.

“Does (shortening the tournament) help, does it hurt?” said Emily Fletcher, Northwestern’s head coach. “Our kids were ready to play golf yesterday and I think we would’ve had a good round in us yesterday.”

After play was officially cancelled for the day on Saturday morning, No. 11 Northwestern was among the teams that got to practicing at Rich Harvest Farms. A couple hours of work in and some Wildcats players got some schoolwork done after that – Northwestern is based on the quarter system and is still in school.

Fletcher and Beth Miller, Northwestern’s assistant coach, talked Saturday and thought a 10-over score was a good one to shoot for in the second round. The wind was whipping in full force Sunday in Sugar Grove, Ill., and that 10-over number that Northwestern did post turned out to be the best round of the morning wave (along with No. 3 Stanford).

In case you were wondering why scores are still high Sunday, Rich Harvest Farms is really tough and this has been today's wind. #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/qvsaTLWPRW — Kevin Casey (@GolfweekCasey) May 21, 2017

The Wildcats did it with mistakes, too. The team’s lead actually ballooned to 14 in the middle of a round that started on No. 10 – the team was 4 under for the round at one point early – but then Northwestern played the par-4 first in a collective 9 over among its counting scores. (There was a two-shot penalty involved as well, more on that to come.)

Even with that sloppiness, Northwestern thrived.

“Our first nine today was really, really good,” Fletcher said. “The kids did a good job playing, battled all the way, the whole day.”

Kacie Komoto (T-12, 6 over) fired an even-par 72 to pace the Wildcats’ continued charge. Janet Mao dropped to that same 6-over number with a 77, but that’s right in line with the second-round scoring average (hovering around 77 at the moment). Stephanie Lau birdied Nos. 11, 12 and 13 to jump out to 3 under early in her round and made key par saves from 20 and 5 feet at Nos. 16 and 17, but a triple bogey at the first led her to a closing 41. That was still a 2-over 74 and has her tied for 10th at 5 over.

Then there was Sarah Cho, who played 17 holes of her second round in 1 under. The junior did make a quadruple bogey (with a two-shot penalty) at No. 1, but it was a strong day for a player who is coming a tie for fifth at the NCAA Athens Regional.

Cho said the key difference between an opening 78 and her second-round 75 (a 73 without the penalty) was getting more putts to drop.

Northwestern thrives on the collective efforts of its top five. Hannah Kim (T-32, 9 over) is the team’s highest-ranked player at No. 28, but after that, nobody else on the team is better than Cho’s No. 85 mark. The Wildcats, though, have all five of its season-long starters ranked in the top 155.

Cho may be among the most volatile, as she describes herself as the biggest risk-taker of the bunch.

“I don’t worry about the next shot,” Cho said. “If I think I can get on the green, I can go for it.”

It’s seemed to work for her so far, as has Northwestern’s play. The Wildcats are playing roughly 60 miles from their campus in familiar windy conditions, and there were certainly crowds cheering on the team again Sunday.

After back-to-back years barely missing out on match play, Northwestern is closing in on lock status to get there with 18 holes to play in the stroke-play portion.

What does the team have in store Monday to close out its first match-play spot at the NCAA Championship?

“Tomorrow our goal is just to win the day,” Komoto said.

If the Wildcats can do that, match play with a home crowd awaits.