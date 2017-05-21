Wake Forest's Jennifer Kupcho leads NCAAs after overcoming tumultuous spring

Leaderboard

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Jennifer Kupcho’s meteoric rise in college golf sent Wake Forest coach Dianne Dailey to the stat books. She has seen the improvement firsthand, but everyone likes the look of black-and-white numbers.

In January 2015, Kupcho ranked 1,134th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. Today she’s 13th. In January of 2016, the Wake Forest frosh was ranked outside the top 100 in the Golfstat College Rankings. One year later: No. 1.

It’s a head-spinning turnaround, one that has led her to the brink of an NCAA title and possible Player of the Year awards. Kupcho, playing as an individual at this week’s NCAA Championship, is even par at demanding Rich Harvest Farms, where the weather has been nothing short of brutal. Kupcho, of Westminster, Colo., shot an impressive 2-under 70 in the second round to take a one-shot lead over Purdue’s August Kim. She leads the field with 10 birdies, which ties the number of birdies for the entire Duke team.

“Her wedges in last six weeks have dramatically improved,” said Dailey. She’s also putting more confidently after noticing prior to that ACC Championship that her old putter had a closed face.

“Hit it on my hand a couple times,” Kupcho explained.

Of Kupcho’s last 14 rounds, 13 have been under par. She dropped 2.68 strokes off her scoring average from her freshman season.

And that’s not even mentioning all the drama that has gone on this year. In February, Kupcho suffered a concussion at the Northrop-Grumman Challenge in Palos Verdes, Calif., when she fell off the back of a golf cart that was shuttling her to the next tee. A spectator got tangled into Kupcho’s push cart, which was trailing behind. She got pulled off the golf cart and hit her head against the concrete path.

“She had trouble for almost two months concentrating and focusing,” said Dailey.

Kupcho realized she was in trouble when she had problems doing simple math in class.

When she returned to action weeks later at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, her mind was all over the place. She shot 76-78-72 and tied for 47th.

“Here goes my season,” she thought to herself.

Kupcho credited her team with helping her rebound. That’s saying something considering that in the middle of it all, two star freshmen – Sierra Brooks and Mathilda Cappeliez – quit the team. Wake Forest went from potential NCAA title contender to completely off the map.

In order to field a team for ACCs, Dailey had to bring up a club team player who had never met the varsity squad until she stepped into the van headed to Pawleys Island, S.C. Kupcho came in second; the team finished last. Despite it all, Kupcho said the atmosphere was great.

“Having us all stick together when we know that people are leaving,” she said, “I think it really made us stronger.”

Kupcho went on to become the wire-to-wire winner of the NCAA Athens Regional, blitzing the field by five. Now she has the chance to become the first woman from Wake Forest to win an NCAA golf title.

“Coming off the low finish that we had as a team,” said Kupcho. “I think it would really bring the team up and help us for next year.”

– Brentley Romine contributed to this report