For some top teams, it's been an unfortunate series of events so far at NCAAs

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Last month, Alabama, Duke and Florida State made a post-conference championship trip to Glencoe, Ill., for a quad-match hosted by Northwestern at Lakeshore Country Club.

They got to play on grasses similar to that of Rich Harvest Farms, the host course for this week’s NCAA Division I Women’s Championship. They also got to experience trying elements, much like the cold, windy and rainy conditions that have highlighted the first 36 holes of this championship. (However, the afternoon matches that day were washed out because of rain and 29-degree temperatures.)

“What a great idea: get north a month before this,” Duke head coach Dan Brooks said. “… We thought we did all the right things.”

Alabama head coach Mic Potter agreed: “Even though I saw what the conditions were going to be the first day, I kind of thought we had a team that was prepared to battle through it. But obviously we’ve got a little more work to do.”

After 36 holes at Rich Harvest Farms, Alabama, Florida State and Duke – ranked second, sixth and seventh, respectively, by Golfweek – are potentially looking at early exits. The Crimson Tide, at 65 over, were 24th out of 24 teams after Sunday’s morning wave while the Seminoles and Blue Devils were 59 over and 58 over, respectively.

“I’m pretty surprised that we’re where we are,” Brooks said.

Duke does boast a player in the top 10: junior Leona Maguire, the ANNIKA Award favorite, who is 4 over after a 1-under 71 on Sunday. However, no other Blue Devils’ player is better than 18 over, including last year’s NCAA individual medalist, Virginia Elena Carta, who is 21 over.

Neither Alabama nor Florida State has a player better than single digits over par. That’s how tough it’s been so far at Rich Harvest Farms. In Round 1, there were 179 double bogeys carded along with 37 triples or worse. It wasn’t much better on Sunday, a day after play was washed out completely because of inclement weather.

“We do play an outside sport, but it’s just unfortunate,” Florida State head coach Amy Bond said. “It’s really depressing.”

While Mother Nature surely has been the main culprit for high scores – and teams like Alabama, Duke and Florida State arguably got the worst of it early Friday afternoon – the course itself has taken some flak, as some say the setup wasn’t fit for the conditions.

There is some truth to that. Bond said the 376-yard, par-4 eighth hole was essentially played as a par 5 as many players could not clear a hazard off the tee and were forced to lay up some 220 yards shy of the green. No. 8 played 0.92 shots over par in Round 1 and was around a half-shot over par halfway through the day on Sunday.

There was also an artificial tee box that was used Friday on the par-4 fourth hole, which forced some coaches, such as Bond, to break tees for players to be able to hit their hybrids on the hole.

“That was a first for me,” Bond said.

Potter said he stressed hitting fairways with his players all season because he knew how intimidating Rich Harvest Farms was off the tee, with trouble left and right on a majority of the holes. While the Tide’s players did better off the tee on Sunday, it wasn’t enough. As Potter said, it’s hard to count 84s and still have a chance to win.

Blame it on the weather. Blame it on the course setup. But Potter said his team just didn’t handle being out of their element well. They were uncomfortable, and didn’t do a great job of dealing with it.

“No excuses,” Potter said. “This is a hard golf course and we haven’t played well, bottom line.”

Brooks also downplayed excuses dealing with weather and course setup.

“Like I told the team, we’re playing bad; that’s it; the sentence stops right there,” Brooks said. “If someone else has anything to say, don’t say it around me, because the sentence that needs to be said is that we’re playing bad; period.

“It’s not wrong tee times or they cut a day away; if they gave us five more days and played like this, it’s not gonna make any difference.”

The odds of making match play aren’t good for Alabama, Duke and Florida State. The final 18 holes of stroke play on Monday may just be an opportunity to go out on a good note and learn as much as possible.

However, crazier things have happened, an these teams certainly have the talent to make a comeback.

“We haven’t handled the situations very well,” Bond said. “But you never know … crazy stuff has happened here this week. We don’t really consider ourselves out of it. I mean, it’s probably a longshot. But we’ll see what happens.”