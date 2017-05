Billy Horschel won the AT&T Byron Nelson Sunday as Jason Day missed a short par putt in a playoff. Here is some of what he said after winning it.

“I don’t want to win like that,” he told CBS analyst Peter Kostis after the tournament. “Someone’s looking out for me today.”

Among the key shots of the day for Horschel was a 59-foot birdie putt he made on the par-4 on No. 14.