After trying year, Stanford's Albane Valenzuela realizes she's much tougher than she thought

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Albane Valenzuela’s gap year, which included an Olympic appearance, three majors and two top 5s in Europe, taught her how to compete under extreme pressure and pull out her “A” game when needed. The 19-year-old’s physically trying freshman year at Stanford taught her patience.

At this week’s NCAA Championship, she’ll need it all to help the Cardinal reach the match-play finals for a third consecutive year.

“You prepare all year for this,” said Valenzuela. “This is our moment.”

The Cardinal, winners of the 2015 NCAAs, sit in third place with one round left to play in the stroke-play qualifier. The top eight teams advance to match play at Rich Harvest Farms. Valenzuela sits in a tie for 10th after a second-round 73 (that included a miss from 1 foot). Fellow frosh Andrea Lee, a three-time winner this season, shot 71 with six birdies and is T-6.

There’s a confidence about Valenzuela. Her aggressive game, mixed with an effortless smile, makes her the kind of player fans easily gravitate toward. While Valenzuela was born in New York, she moved to her father’s native Mexico at a young age and took up the game at age 3. Her father, Alberto, played No. 1 on UCLA’s golf team in the 80s. Alberto met his wife, Diane, a 10-handicap, while playing in an exhibition match at Evian Golf Club.

In 2003, the family moved to Switzerland, where Alberto works as a banker in Geneva. Albane speaks four languages and has made nothing worse than an A-minus at Stanford. She met her boyfriend, Ben Hallock, a water polo player at Stanford, at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Alberto loves everything about the college experience for his eldest child. He already has seen her grow in ways that make him proud. For a parent living 10,000 miles away, that’s pure gold.

“It’s a maturing process for her,” said Alberto. “She will come out as a better person. That’s my No. 1 goal.”

Albane knew from age 11 that she wanted to attend Stanford. Her dream of representing the Cardinal, however, was pushed back to mid-October after being diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome after the Evian Championship. Albane rested and learned how to manage the condition. She racked up four top-10 finishes before a rough bicycle accident put her back on the bench.

While riding her bike to a workout session, Albane met a car coming down an alley on the Palo Alto campus. In an effort to get out of the way, she swerved into a pile of wet leaves and got her tire stuck in a trench. She went flying over the handlebars and landed on her face.

“It all happened so fast,” said Albane, who asked the driver of the car to take her to the hospital.

Albane suffered a concussion, broke four teeth, received stitches on her nose, busted up a hand and had a partial tear in her patella, making it difficult to walk.

“She was saying ‘Do you think I can play?’ ” marveled Alberto, who flew in from Europe.

Albane was forced to withdraw from the ANA Inspiration and suffered from bad headaches and dizziness. Her next event was the Pac 12 Championship, where she tied for 11th.

“After the concussion, she came back with a renewed passion for the game and an appreciation for her team,” said head coach Anne Walker.

“It made her vulnerable, and made her realize how quickly this stuff can be taken away.”

Two weeks ago, the Cardinal arrived at the airport in Albuquerque, N.M., for NCAA regional action. While the coaches went to get the rental van, the team bought smoothies. Albane, who is highly allergic to peanuts, was given the wrong smoothie. She spit it out as soon as it hit her tongue and took two Benadryl. Walker pulled up with the van in time to see the team ripping through Albane’s luggage in a frantic search for an EpiPen. Once found, Albane gave herself a shot and then went straight to the emergency room.

Dull moments have been few and far between for the talented Swiss frosh.

The trip did end well: Albane won her first college event, despite the early drama.

The timing was perfect coming into the biggest week of the year. Players needed all the mental fortitude they could muster to handle the harsh midwest combo of rain, wind and bone-chilling temperatures in the first two rounds. Ablane described Friday’s opener as one of the most difficult of her career, yet still called it fun.

“I kept telling myself it’s somewhere in there,” she said of the roller-coaster year.

“I realized I could be a tough person on the inside.”