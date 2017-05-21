Winner's Bag: Billy Horschel, AT&T Byron Nelson Championship

The clubs Billy Horschel used to win the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Championship:
DRIVER: PXG 0811X (9 degrees), with Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Black 6X shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: PXG 0341X 3-wood (15 degrees adjusted to 14) and 0341 5-wood (18 degrees adjusted to 17), with Project X HZRDUS Black 75X shafts
IRONS: PXG 0311T (3, 5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
WEDGES: PXG 0311T Milled (52 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shaft; (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
PUTTER: PXG Bat Attack
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
