Winner's Bag: Billy Horschel, AT&T Byron Nelson Championship

Billy Horschel's PXG equipment David Dusek/Golfweek

The clubs Billy Horschel used to win the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Championship:

DRIVER: PXG 0811X (9 degrees), with Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Black 6X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: PXG 0341X 3-wood (15 degrees adjusted to 14) and 0341 5-wood (18 degrees adjusted to 17), with Project X HZRDUS Black 75X shafts

IRONS: PXG 0311T (3, 5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

WEDGES: PXG 0311T Milled (52 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shaft; (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

PUTTER: PXG Bat Attack

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

