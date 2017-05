NCAA Women's Championship 2017 quarterfinal matchups, starting times

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – It’s time for match play at the 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship at Rich Harvest Farms. The action will begin Tuesday morning with the quarterfinals.

Here is a look at the matchups (Note: all times Eastern):

No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 7 Baylor

OFF NO. 1 TEE

Shannon Aubert vs. Maggie Beth Byers, 8 a.m.

Albane Valenzuela vs. Dylan Kim, 8:10 a.m.

Andrea Lee vs. Maria Vesga, 8:20 a.m.

Casey Danielson vs. Fiona Liddell, 8:30 a.m.

Madeline Chou vs. Amy Lee, 8:40 a.m.

• • •

No. 3 Arizona State vs. No. 6 Florida

OFF NO. 10 TEE

Olivia Mehaffey vs. Samantha Wagner, 8 a.m.

Monica Vaughn vs. Karolina Vickova, 8:10 a.m.

Sophia Zeeb vs. Taylor Tomlinson, 8:20 a.m.

Roberta Liti vs. Maria Torres, 8:30 a.m.

Linnea Strom vs. Kelly Grassel, 8:40 a.m.

• • •

No. 1 Northwestern vs. No. 8 Kent State

OFF NO. 1 TEE

Sarah Cho vs. Kelly Nielsen, 8:50 a.m.

Kacie Komoto vs. Michaela Finn, 9 a.m.

Hannah Kim vs. Wad Phaewchimplee, 9:10 a.m.

Janet Mao vs. Karoline Stormo, 9:20 a.m.

Stephanie Lau vs. Pimnipa Panthong, 9:30 a.m.

• • •

No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 5 USC

OFF NO. 10 TEE