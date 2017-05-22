Arizona State, Florida among teams to join NCAA's big match-play dance for 1st time

Leaderboard

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – The final round of stroke play at the NCAA Championship is arguably the most pressure-packed day in women’s college golf. So when Arizona State head coach Missy Farr-Kaye started dancing with Sun Devils junior Roberta Liti right before the team’s final round tee times on Monday, it seemed as if stress wasn’t going to be an issue for Golfweek’s top-ranked team.

“Coach was very calm,” Arizona State sophomore Linnea Strom said. “She told us that we don’t have anything to worry about, that if we just play normal everything will work out.”

It did. Arizona State, which started the day in a tie for ninth, shot 1-over 289 to climb six spots on the leaderboard. The Sun Devils, paced by individual champion Monica Vaughn, finished at 45 over to earn the third seed for match play.

But they didn’t play their normal style of golf. No, the normally aggressive Sun Devils had to reel it in and play more conservative golf. Pars? Well, they were the name of the game.

“We’re a birdie-making team. We like to go low. We like to be aggressive,” Farr-Kaye said. “And finally, we’re like, ‘This isn’t working for us, we have to make pars.’ … We really went in with a different mindset today and it paid off.”

Behind Vaughn’s medal-winning performance, Strom turned in her best round of the championship, following an 83-79 start with a 2-under 70. And she did it in front of her parents, who had just flown in from her brother’s graduation at Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas.

Liti and freshman Olivia Mehaffey added 72s, and instead of Arizona State ending its first NCAA Championship since 2014 with an early exit, the Sun Devils will face sixth-seeded Florida in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

The Gators, who shot 32 over in an opening round that Glaser likened to a boxing match, had to battle their way back into the match-play fold, as well. On Monday, Florida shot 4 over behind an even-par 72 from Maria Torres, along with 73s from Sam Wagner and Karolina Vickova.

“It’s a testament to their toughness and their resiliency because that first day was brutal,” Florida head coach Emily Glaser said. “You can imagine watching them shoot 32 over and three days later shoot 4 over. This is more of the type of team that we think we are, but you still have to weather those hard days and I’m happy to see them do that.

“We’re grateful to have the opportunity to see another day.”

Florida has arguably faced more adversity than any other team this week. Freshman Marta Perez was hospitalized on Thursday with a stomach illness and remained in the hospital as of Monday evening. Wagner had to fly in late Thursday night and had to play Friday’s opening round without having seen the course. She shot 92.

“We all have Marta in the back of our minds,” Glaser said.

Now, Florida will meet Arizona State in a matchup of two teams that had never advanced to NCAA match play in its short two-year history before this year. They’ll be joined by three other match-play first-timers: Top-seeded Northwestern, fourth-seeded Ohio State and eighth-seeded Kent State.

“We haven’t been here before,” Strom said. “But I think this is our opportunity and we are all so excited for it.”

The three other teams have experience in this format. USC, the No. 5 seed, advanced to their third NCAA match play on Monday, as did the No. 2 seed, Stanford, which has made the final each of the last two years, winning it all in 2015.

That year, Stanford beat Baylor. The two teams will face off again in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

“Match play is a different beast,” Baylor head coach Jay Goble said. “… You just have to go out there and play your game and forget about everybody else.”

Even a two-time national match-play finalist.

Farr-Kaye knows what it’s like to block out distractions. On Monday, she didn’t look at a leaderboard or live scoring once during her team’s final round.

“I made a promise to the team because they told me that apparently I’m a better coach when I don’t look at Golfstat,” Farr-Kaye said. “It was time that I behaved the way I coach. Stay in the moment, control what you can control, focus on staying in the present.”

And a little dancing certainly doesn’t hurt.