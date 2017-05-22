Behind the scenes at a $2,000 wedge fitting

Clouds and a cool breeze blew over Oceanside, Calif., last Monday as JP Harrington conducted the first fitting for a client into his new line of wedges at the Titleist Performance Institute. A small area to the right of the practice range – where Titleist performs ball tests and other golfers can be fit for the latest gear – has been set up for him, allowing Harrington’s client to hit wedge shots across manicured turf.

Most golfers never will have a chance to go through a fitting with Harrington, who plans to conduct two per week. That means he will do 50 to 60 more in 2017. And then there is the price: $2,000 for the fitting and three wedges. Each additional wedge costs $500.

Golfweek was there to learn what makes Harrington’s wedges and his fitting philosophy so unique.

…

An Iowa man named Darin was Harrington’s first client, and after he completed his warm up, Harrington explained how the wedges are built.

First, the heads are forged from 1025 carbon steel before being milled to precisely the desired shapes. Internal weights made to fit each specific wedge head help raise or lower the center of gravity based on loft, then a large, highly polished tungsten weight is attached in the toe to pull the CG into the center of the hitting area. All that weight can be added because the back plate is made from brushed titanium, which is exceptionally light.

While the grooves are identical to those of Titleist Vokey Design SM6 wedges, the soles of JP Harrington wedges are CNC-milled. Most have aggressive heel and toe relief for increased versatility, but if there is a buzzword Harrington loves to talk about, it’s camber. His wedges tend to have a lot of curvature from the leading edge to the back of the sole, as well as from heel to toe. Harrington believes this helps players maintain speed through the turf for improved consistency.

After explaining each aspect of his wedges like a Ferrari dealer would discuss the V-8 engine in a 488 GTB, Harrington attached a small white sticker to the hosel of Darin’s pitching wedge and asked him to hit a few shots. This is where the technology of Harrington’s fitting cart kicks in. Not only does it have scores of heads and shafts fitted with adjustable hosels, there are pre-built clubs, a laptop, a high-speed video camera and a TrackMan 4 launch monitor.

The video camera captures images at 10,000 frames per second, providing a perfect view of the head swinging into the ball, making contact and working through the turf and into the follow-through. By marking where the tiny white sticker is on the hosel with each passing frame and combining that information with TrackMan data, Harrington can see how much forward shaft lean a player creates on different shots, what the attack angle is, how much spin is generated and more. It may be the most complete visual and data-driven displays of a wedge shot available.

It’s that data and those high-speed videos that allow Harrington to understand exactly what Darin does on full-swing pitching wedge shots, 50-yard pitches with a sand wedge, flop shots and chips. After 10 or 12 shots, Harrington knows more about Darin’s wedge game than Darin knows about himself.

Next, it was a short stroll to a different practice green with four wedges to try. Harrington studied the divots made by various shots, observed the shot shapes Darin created and took note of his tendencies. From these real-world situations, the impressions formed from the earlier video observations were confirmed or debunked.

After about two hours, Harrington knew the bounce and the amount of camber that would help Darin hit better shots more often, but the final piece of the puzzle – gapping – remained.

After collecting data on Darin’s typical 9-iron shot, Harrington set out to create a three-wedge system that would allow Darin to hit the widest variety of shots while maintaining sensible gaps. At first a 46-degree pitching wedge seemed to make sense, but the added camber had Darin working through the turf more efficiently than before, so his full-swing 46-degree shots went too far. Harrington built a 47-degree club and the results were better, but it turned out a 48-degree pitching wedge consistently produced the yardage Darin needed.

Harrington could do this easily because his wedges are available in 1-degree increments from 46 degrees to 60 degrees, and he has each loft and sole configuration on his fitting cart.

From there, Darin opted for 53-degree and 60-degree wedges to complete his set. Harrington said he prefers to have 5 degrees of loft separating each club in a three-wedge system; four-wedge systems may have tighter loft spreads.

Finally, Darin was asked about customization – any letters, initials, names and colors he wanted. As do many PGA Tour pros, Darin asked that the initials of his children be stamped into his clubs, with each set of letters filled with a different color. He also chose the color of the paint fill in the loft numbers displayed on the toe.

That afternoon, while Darin went to play golf at a nearby course, Harrington went to work and created three wedges based on the morning’s fitting and Darin’s customization requests. Those clubs would be boxed, along with a personal note and a clubfitting data report, and shipped to Darin’s home. The goal is to have clubs at a client’s home 48-72 hours after the fitting.

Are the wedges and the fitting worth $2000? It all depends on your priorities and your means. That price tag will put the JP Harrington experience out of reach for 99 percent of the world’s golfers. A Ferrari is not affordable for 99 percent of the world’s drivers, too.

Maybe, like the exotic car, even if you can’t afford Harrington’s wedges, you can still appreciate how they are made.