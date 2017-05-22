Billy Horschel's wife reveals her battle with alcoholism

Now we know why Billy Horschel’s victory Sunday at the AT&T Byron Nelson was so poignant.

Horschel beat Jason Day in a playoff to win the event in Texas. Monday, Horschel’s wife, Brittany, told her Twitter followers about her bout with alcoholism.

i would like to share why yesterday's win had some extra emotions for my hubby, @BillyHo_Golf xo pic.twitter.com/2yDyhm8kRR — brittany horschel (@britt_horschel) May 22, 2017

Horschel, 30, made a vague reference Sunday to off-the-course problems. “Life gets in the way sometimes,” Horschel said. “I’m not able to talk about it right now. But it’s just a lot of stuff happened in the last year and this is just – this is nice.”

His wife’s treatment included a two-month stay at an outpatient facility in South Florida and it took place while he played on the PGA Tour and cared for their young daughter, Skylar. They have another daughter, Colbie, who was born on April 12.

Sunday’s victory in Texas was his Horschel’s first since the 2014 Tour Championship.