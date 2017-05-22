The new Callaway Epic hybrid borrows technologies and materials from the Epic line of drivers and irons to create a club intended to maximize distance, versatility and forgiveness.

Like the Epic drivers, the Epic hybrid has a crown made from a triaxial, carbon-composite material that is extremely light. By using this instead of stainless steel, Callaway created discretionary weight that could be repositioned in other areas of the club.

One of those areas is an updated weight structure inside the head that Callaway calls an Internal Standing Wave. Previously used in drivers and fairway woods, it lowers the center of gravity by adding mass to the bottom of the club. The structure inside the Epic hybrid is made from a tungsten-infused material that is significantly heavier than stainless steel. Having more weight in the bottom of the head makes it easier for golfers to hit higher-flying shots.

“It really conforms to the shape of the sole,” said Alan Hocknell, Callaway’s senior vice president of research and development. “We can change the shape and size of that weighting element across the different lofts that are available in the hybrid.”

To help golfers develop more ball speed, Callaway designed the Epic hybrid with an updated, variable-thickness, 455 stainless steel face cup. Unlike hitting surfaces that are flat, like a plate, this one has a ridge around the perimeter that helps broaden the sweet spot and protect ball speed over a larger area.

The adjustable hosel should make it easier for clubfitters and golfers to dial in an exact yardage.

The Epic hybrids reach stores June 9 and will come standard as 2, 3, 4, and 5-iron replacements with UST Mamiya Recoil 760 ES graphite shafts for $279.99.