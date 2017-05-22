NCAA Women's Championship 2017 Live Blog, Round 3

Northwestern extended its lead to eight Sunday at the 2017 NCAA D-I Women’s Championship, but not without some drama.

We are onto the final round of stroke play Monday at Rich Harvest Farms. The stroke-play portion has been reduced from 72 to 54 holes, with a straight cut from 24 to eight teams for match play Monday.

There will be plenty of urgency on this day as 16 teams will see their seasons end. Want to keep track of all that’s happening on this hectic day? We have you covered with our live blog below! Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Monday, 4-8 p.m.; Tuesday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. & 4-8 p.m.; Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.)

NCAA Women’s Championship tracker

No play, but we did get this!@GatorsGolf trio sings funny weather-delay version of 'I Want It That Way'. VIDEO: https://t.co/DnlIa2ZqJP pic.twitter.com/goMOAlvaCk — Golfweek (@golfweek) May 20, 2017

