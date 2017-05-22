Staff picks: 2017 NCAA Women's Championship, match play

The 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship is down to eight teams after 54 holes of stroke play. The match-play portion will commence on Tuesday and finish up Wednesday evening, with the national champion being crowned.

Our women’s college golf gurus unveil their brackets, including their picks for the national champion:

• • •

Lance Ringler

QUARTERFINALS

Kent State over Northwestern

Stanford over Baylor

Arizona State over Florida

Ohio State over USC

SEMIFINALS

Ohio State over Kent State

Arizona State over Stanford

FINAL

Arizona State over Ohio State

• • •

Brentley Romine

QUARTERFINALS

Northwestern over Kent State

Stanford over Baylor

Arizona State over Florida

USC over Ohio State

SEMIFINALS

USC over Northwestern

Arizona State over Stanford

FINAL

Arizona State over USC

• • •

Beth Ann Nichols

QUARTERFINALS

Kent State over Northwestern

Stanford over Baylor

Arizona State over Florida

USC over Ohio State

SEMIFINALS

USC over Kent State

Stanford over Arizona State

FINAL

Stanford over USC

• • •

Kevin Casey

QUARTERFINALS

Northwestern over Kent State

Stanford over Baylor

Arizona State over Florida

USC over Ohio State

SEMIFINALS

Northwestern over USC

Arizona State over Stanford

FINAL

Arizona State over Northwestern