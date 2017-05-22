Staff picks: 2017 NCAA Women's Championship, match play

The 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship is down to eight teams after 54 holes of stroke play. The match-play portion will commence on Tuesday and finish up Wednesday evening, with the national champion being crowned.
Our women’s college golf gurus unveil their brackets, including their picks for the national champion:
• • •
Lance Ringler
QUARTERFINALS
Kent State over Northwestern
Stanford over Baylor
Arizona State over Florida
Ohio State over USC
SEMIFINALS
Ohio State over Kent State
Arizona State over Stanford
FINAL
Arizona State over Ohio State
• • •
Brentley Romine
QUARTERFINALS
Northwestern over Kent State
Stanford over Baylor
Arizona State over Florida
USC over Ohio State
SEMIFINALS
USC over Northwestern
Arizona State over Stanford
FINAL
Arizona State over USC
• • •
Beth Ann Nichols
QUARTERFINALS
Kent State over Northwestern
Stanford over Baylor
Arizona State over Florida
USC over Ohio State
SEMIFINALS
USC over Kent State
Stanford over Arizona State
FINAL
Stanford over USC
• • •
Kevin Casey
QUARTERFINALS
Northwestern over Kent State
Stanford over Baylor
Arizona State over Florida
USC over Ohio State
SEMIFINALS
Northwestern over USC
Arizona State over Stanford
FINAL
Arizona State over Northwestern
