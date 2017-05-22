Ha Na Jang leaving LPGA Tour to play full-time in South Korea

Pro golfer Ha Na Jang, ranked No. 10 in the world, is leaving the LPGA Tour and will play on the South Korean domestic golf circuit starting next month, her agency Sportizen said Monday.

Jang, 25, appeared to be on track for a strong pro career in the United States with four wins since 2015 and more than $2.6 million in career earnings.

She has been dogged by multiple issues off the course.

A bag being carried by her father came crashing down an escalator at Singapore’s Changi Airport last year and hit South Korean rival Chun In-gee, forcing her to miss the LPGA’s HSBC Women’s Champions tournament.

Many Korean fans and media members were upset with Jang after she won the tournament in Singapore and celebrated with a memorable ‘Beyonce-style’ dance.

The controversy followed Jang throughout 2016.

At the LPGA Tour’s stop in South Korea last October, the KEB Hana Bank Championship, security had to be called to deal with a spectator after he was verbally abusive to Jang while she was thanking the crowd after her round.

Sportizen said Jang would hold a news conference Tuesday to discuss her decision to return to South Korea.