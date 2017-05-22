Stanford's Maverick McNealy wins 2017 Hogan Award

Stanford senior Maverick McNealy won the Ben Hogan Award on Monday evening in Fort Worth, Texas. It was just the latest honor in a college career filled with notable achievements.

McNealy, who will play in his final college event, the NCAA Championship, beginning Friday, won the award over fellow finalists Dylan Meyer of Illinois and Wyndham Clark of Oregon. He is the second Stanford winner in the past four years and is the sixth straight recipient from the Pac-12 Conference.

The Ben Hogan Award is presented annually to the top men’s NCAA Division I, II or III, NAIA or NJCAA college golfer taking into account all collegiate and amateur competitions during the 12-month period dating from the previous award’s banquet. The selection committee, which votes during each stage of the process, is made up of two dozen leaders and experts in amateur, college and professional golf.

McNealy is ranked second in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and third in the Golfweek/Sagarin College Rankings. He won the Mark H. McCormack Gold Medal as the year’s top amateur and was a member of the U.S. team for the 2016 World Amateur Team Championship. He will play this summer’s Palmer Cup, too.

He boasts a 69.72 scoring average this season along with six top-5 finishes in 10 events, including a win at the Nike Golf Collegiate. That win tied him with Tiger Woods and Patrick Rodgers for the Stanford all-time wins record at 11.

McNealy is the second three-time Hogan Award finalist, joining Bill Haas (2002-04). He receives an exemption into next year’s Dean & DeLuca Invitational at Colonial, as well as a $32,000 grant for the Stanford men’s golf scholarship program.