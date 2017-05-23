Chris Wood has it all but respect at BMW PGA Championship

VIRGINIA WATER, England – Chris Wood should be celebrating one of the biggest weeks of his life at the $7 million BMW PGA Championship, but there’s something missing.

Respect.

Wood arrives back at Wentworth as defending champion. Yet the six-foot six-inch Ryder Cup player feels slightly miffed just 12 months after winning arguably the biggest event in Continental Europe outside the Open Championship.

The 29-year-old is one of 12 English players in the top 100 of the official world golf ranking. Other British top 100 players include world number two Rory McIlroy, 34th ranked Russell Knox and Graeme McDowell at world number 87.

Britain has just four tennis players ranked in the top 100, including world number one Andy Murray. Yet tennis coverage dwarves golf coverage in the British media, and Wood isn’t very happy.

“I feel like I’m part of a generation that’s coming through now,” Wood said. “There are sort of 10 of us now in my age group that have come through amateur golf together and come on to the European Tour and broken into the top 50 in the world, some of us playing Ryder

Cup and things like that all at the same time.

“If it was tennis, it would be global news and golf really deserves a lot more credit. I know we’re working hard at promoting the game in different ways, but the standard of English golf is really as high as it’s ever been.

“I buy a paper quite often and look at the back pages, the sport (section), and when you read about players that are 100th in the world, but they are ranked number two in tennis in the UK and things like that, it is quite frustrating, because we’re working just as hard as they are.”

Wood feels even McIlroy doesn’t get the true respect he deserves.

“Golf is one of our biggest national games. Rory McIlroy’s British. He’s

arguably the best player in the world, and in other sports number one, two and three players in the world take more limelight.

“You can’t have a better ambassador for our game, and he deserves to be sort of flying the golf flag a lot more really.”