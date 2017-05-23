Spirited and giving Casey Danielson stands out on juggernaut Stanford squad

SUGAR GROVE, Ill – Casey Danielson wanted her entourage to get loud. She needed an energy boost at the NCAA Championship and, well, the Stanford senior always has loved a good crowd.

“The bright lights she enjoys,” said Danielson’s father, Craig. “When she was a little kid it was always ‘Look at me! Look at me!’ ”

Danielson, a bubbly competitor, certainly knows how to deliver. She has an impressive overall match-play record of 7-1 at the NCAA Championship, helping the team win it all in 2015 and finish runner-up in ’16.

“I love giving a little wave to the crowd and a smile,” said the affable Danielson. “It’s more fun.”

Liz and Craig Danielson have watched all three of their children compete in the national championship. Lindsay, 26, played at Wisconsin and Charlie advanced to NCAA finals all four years at Illinois. Liz said Casey will soon follow Charlie into the pro ranks, having decided to play as a professional in the U.S. Women’s Open qualifier in Minnesota on her 22nd birthday May 31.

But first, there’s unfinished business left at Stanford.

Danielson downed Sophie Zeeb of Arizona State, 3 and 2, on May 23 to give Stanford a 3-1-1 lead when play was called at Rich Harvest Farms due to darkness.

The Danielson family resides in Osceola, Wis., a town of about 2,500 that hugs the Minnesota border. It’s a one-stop-light kind of town, with a Subway and a Dairy Queen.

Danielson’s gallery on Tuesday included her high school English teacher, neighbors, cousins, and her 80-year-old grandmother, Donis, who walked 36 holes on Tuesday.

Craig, a scratch player, started taking his brood to Krooked Kreek Golf Club once they were old enough to make it around the muni. In the afternoons, the kids went water-skiing on the lake near their home or played basketball on the family’s sport-court.

From October to April, the Danielson kids put away their golf clubs. Such balance helped keep their kids hungry for golf long after high school graduation.

“For me, it’s very hard to comprehend,” said Craig of his children’s success. “We came from little-town Wisconsin. I just shake my head.”

Last week, Danielson was named the recipient of the prestigious Dinah Shore Trophy for her success not only on the golf course, but off it as well. Danielson, who will graduate with a degree in public policy and counts Dr. Condoleezza Rice as her advisor, first got involved in charity work at Osceola High School.

It was art teacher Peg Medcraft who started a well-known project around town known as Empty Bowls. Art students at the high school made pottery bowls and mugs that were sold in the school cafeteria to help feed the hungry.

An inspired Danielson began her own “Birdies for a Cause” the summer after her freshman year and raised over $10,000 in three years for Empty Bowls. She carried it on at Stanford where she raised money for the local children’s hospital.

“(Medcraft) was the first one who opened my eyes to others,” said Danielson.

She brought the tradition to Stanford, telling a friend in the Ceramics Club there about the Empty Bowls campaign back home. Danielson and friends put out tables on the Stanford quad around Christmastime along with coffee and doughnuts and made $600 in about an hour for a local food shelter.

“It all goes back to the high school art teacher,” marveled Liz.

Should Danielson get one more chance to shine in a third NCAA finals match, she’ll be ready for the challenge. She thrives on the intensity. Stanford coach Anne Walker noted that Danielson plays some of her best golf when her back is against the wall.

“I’m hoping she comes back for a fifth year,” Walker joked.