Monica Vaughn, once slated for men's college golf, paves path to glory at Arizona State

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Monica Vaughn’s introduction to Arizona State didn’t exactly reek of a future program stalwart.

Vaughn was in Hawaii in July 2012 for the Girls Junior Americas Cup, an event where then-Arizona State head coach Melissa Luellen was on hand.

A friend pushed the reluctant Vaughn to introduce herself to Luellen, now the head coach at Auburn.

“I’ve never been so nervous in my life,” Vaughn said. “I was just shaking.”

But she made a good impression. A visit to campus ensued, and a few months later, Vaughn committed to and then signed with the Sun Devils. The rest has gone better than ever imagined.

Vaughn, 22, captured the NCAA D-I Women’s Championship on Monday, firing a closing 1-under 71 at Rich Harvest Farms to snag a one-shot victory over Wake Forest’s Jennifer Kupcho and Duke’s Leona Maguire. This victory was her second straight, and marked Vaughn’s third career college win and her 25th top 10 in her final event of her senior year.

Oh, how it all could have gone so differently.

Vaughn is a throwback, in a way. She grew up in Reedsport, Ore., a small town of roughly 4,000 where everybody supports everybody. In fact, Vaughn is already famous in the area: Within hours of Vaughn’s NCAA Championship win, a local pizza parlor had adjusted its sign to show off the triumph.

Vaughn resided next to scrappy nine-hole Forest Hills Country Club and never went to a golf academy. Aside from some work with local teaching pro Bob Rannow, Vaughn hasn’t used any swing coach besides her father Chris, an accountant. And the idea of going to a blue blood program like Arizona State – winner of seven national titles – certainly wasn’t in the cards early.

By the summer after her junior year, Vaughn was committed to play golf … at Army. For the men’s team.

Brian Watts, Army’s (now former) men’s head coach, was a family friend and had interest in Vaughn joining his men’s team – checking with the athletic department to ensure this was OK before offering her. Vaughn was ecstatic, and all seemed good as she got to work boosting her SAT scores to ensure she’d qualify.

“It just fell right into my hands,” Vaughn said.

Then just ask quickly, it didn’t. A few months in, it fell apart, as Watts was informed he’d have to split funds between men’s and a newly formed women’s teams if Vaughn were to play. No dice.

Just like that, the dream was gone, and Vaughn was scrambling. An excellent time for that serendipitous meeting with Luellen.

It all worked out, as it often seems to with Vaughn. No matter what she may do.

Her sophomore year of high school, Vaughn abruptly quit the school basketball team without informing her parents.

“The coach called us and was like, ‘I’m really bummed Monica’s not going to play basketball,’ ” said Renee Vaughn, Monica’s mother. “And we were like, ‘What? She’s not going to play basketball?’ ”

A year later, Vaughn almost added golf to that equation. The teenager had her fair share of links success since starting tournament play around 8 years old, but she was getting burnt out.

I don’t even think I want to play golf in college.

The attitude lasted for months, with Vaughn taking off competitive golf during that time.

“We were getting nervous,” Renee said.

Vaughn eventually came around, especially as the dozens of D-I letters piled up, but her attitude is refreshing: Golf isn’t 24/7. Sometimes the game can be tough to love: exhausting and not rewarding enough. Vaughn admits there have been spells in college where she couldn’t care how well she was playing at the moment.

With age, Vaughn has softened her stance there.

“Seriously, I should be grateful for so many things,” Vaughn said. “I really do think that on the golf course now.”