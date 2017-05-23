USC, in rare underdog role, defeats Ohio State to move on to NCAA semis

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – It’s a different role for USC here this week at the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship. The Trojans are the hunters rather than being the hunted.

“I like being the underdog. It’s kind of fun to chase,” said Andrea Gaston, USC’s head coach. “You always feel like you are going to lose when you are in the lead.”

The Trojans have been no stranger to the lead in years past, winning three titles and often being a top-ranked team. In the first year of match play (2015), USC would have been crowned the champion after winning the stroke-play version of the event. Instead, the Trojans lost in the semifinals to Stanford.

However, here this week USC finished fifth in stroke play, earning a morning tee time against the No. 4 seed Ohio State.

USC would score a 3-1-1 victory over Ohio State in the final match of the quarterfinal round. The Trojans and Buckeyes saw three matches go to the final hole, with one of those matches going extra holes. But, it was Tiffany Chan making par on the 18th hole to defeat Katja Pogacar that sent USC to a semifinal matchup with Northwestern.

“I knew that Ohio State was going to be a really a great team to play,” Gaston said. “(The Buckeyes are) accustomed to playing in this weather and I knew we had to come out and play well.

The Trojans may be getting comfortable here at Rich Harvest Farms.

“Little by little, the girls are gaining confidence playing the golf course,” Gaston said.