Stanford, USC lead semifinal matches at NCAAs as play suspended due to darkness

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – While the field was narrowed Tuesday at the NCAA Division I Women’s Championship, the tournament isn’t quite as far along as expected.

Semifinal action was suspended due to darkness at 8:03 p.m. CT Tuesday at Rich Harvest Farms, with both matches still in progress as the day came to a close. The semifinals will resume Wednesday at 9 a.m. CT, with the finals slated for the afternoon.

Second-seeded Stanford leads third-seeded Arizona State 3-1-1 with just holes to play in their match. The other semifinal is in the middle of the back nine, with No. 5 USC up 4-1 on top-seeded Northwestern.

The Trojans began the day with a difficult 3-1-1 victory over Ohio State and now have the Wildcats (who beat Kent State 3-2 in the quarters) a bit on the ropes. What does a coach tell her players with a shot at the finals looming overnight?

“They’re exhausted, there’s nothing more you can say,” said Andrea Gaston, USC’s head coach. “Let’s go eat, let’s get some rest, let’s figure out what time we’re leaving in the morning, what are we wearing and dry clothes.”

While conditions weren’t ideal for Tuesday morning’s quarterfinals, the need to stop play didn’t come until the afternoon semis. Severe weather was in the area when the horn suspending play sounded at 4:41 p.m. CT. Semifinal action would be suspended until 6:59 p.m. CT, at which point about an hour more play was completed before darkness rolled in.

The suspension due to dark led to some interesting decisions. Players can complete the hole they’re on when the horn sounds for darkness. Northwestern’s Sarah Cho and USC’s Victoria Morgan decided to do so at the par-4 15th, halving the hole with pars for Cho to remain 1 up.

In the other contest, with Stanford already leading 2-1 in finished matches and Arizona State’s Monica Vaughn 1 down to Stanford’s Albane Valenzuela on the 18th, the Sun Devils decided it was best not to finish out the hole.

“I wanted to play, (but) I don’t care,” Valenzuela said. “I can come back tomorrow. … It’s match play. I would have probably done the same thing.”

Vaughn, a senior, will have to win the 18th on Wednesday morning and then defeat Valenzuela, a freshman, in a playoff to keep Arizona State’s hopes alive. Linnea Strom squared her match with Madeline Chou at the par-3 16th with a huge par-saving putt, but she’ll also need to win that match. If Vaughn and Strom can pull this out, Arizona State (which beat Florida 5-0 in the morning quarters) pulls out a miraculous 3-2 win.

Otherwise, Stanford (which won 3-2 in its quarterfinal match against Baylor) is onto its third straight final.

Northwestern faces a bigger hole but has more time to make it up. The lead match between the Wildcats and Trojans is through 15, with one match only through 11 holes. Three of USC’s four leads are just 1 up.

A big concern all afternoon was keeping momentum. Players had just 10 minutes to warm up prior to being shuttled out for the restart. That meant some potential loose shots after play initially resumed. Gaston mostly just wanted to make sure her team was fueled the whole time.

“That’s my biggest concern, is not having enough food: Because they can eat,” Gaston said, with a laugh.

It’ll certainly be an interesting night. Four teams are still left, but the urgency will be as swift as ever when play resumes Wednesday morning.

It’s going to be a long and dramatic final day. Buckle up.

– Beth Ann Nichols contributed to this report