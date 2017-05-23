Top-seeded Northwestern reaches NCAA semis after surviving bout with Kent State

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Northwestern was down early Tuesday at Rich Harvest Farms, but so what?

The top-seeded Wildcats completed a 3-2 quarterfinal win over Kent State at the NCAA Women’s Championship on Tuesday morning, earning an afternoon semifinal showdown (starting at 2:20 p.m. CT) against either No. 4 Ohio State or No. 5 USC.

Northwestern was one shot out of forcing a playoff for the final spot in match play last year. No such near-misses this time, as the Wildcats – playing with significant fan support roughly 60 miles from campus – dominated the stroke-play portion of the championship, earning medalist honors by eight shots.

But in the quarters, Northwestern was down early to eighth-seeded Kent State, a group that barely avoided a collapse to keep its match-play spot. The Wildcats soon reversed matters.

Hannah Kim, a junior, was 1 down through nine against Wad Phaewchimplee before winning four of the next five holes to move 3 up and turn that match.

In the opening match between Sarah Cho and Kelly Nielsen – a battle of the players hit with two-shot penalties for cart rides to the bathroom earlier this week – Cho dominated to a 6-and-5 win.

Kent State’s Karoline Stormo closed out Janet Mao, 3 and 2, but Phaewchimplee then hit her approach at the 17th into the fronting hazard. Already 2 down to Kim, Phaewchimplee would lose the hole and the match, 3 and 1.

Now just one point away, Northwestern turned to Kacie Komoto. The senior was 1 up on Kent State sophomore Michaela Finn at the 18th.

Finn knocked her second in a hazard on the par 5 and lipped out a 40-footer for par. Komoto had just a few feet for par and won the hole and match, 2 up, clinching a semifinal spot for Northwestern.

The final match between Stephanie Lau and Pimnipa Panthong was conceded to the latter, 3 and 1.

Northwestern’s move to the semifinals has the group beaming.

“A credit to the hard work of our kids,” said Emily Fletcher, Northwestern’s head coach. “To see our kids pull through today … I’m so excited for them.”