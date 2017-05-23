Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 Dean and DeLuca Invitational

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Dean and DeLuca Invitational? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
• • •
Jeff Babineau
- Projected champion: Ryan Palmer. You want a feel-good story? How about Colonial member Ryan Palmer, whose wife is fighting cancer, winning right near his front door? Now THAT would be a party!
- Also like: Matt Kuchar. Runner-up at Colonial in 2013, tied for sixth last year, coming off a top 10 at Nelson. He’s a human ATM. Zach Johnson, too. A two-time winner at Colonial, Johnson is due to snap out of his season-long fog.
- Sleeper: Bud Cauley. Perfect place for Cauley, who finally seems to be hitting his stride after going through a shoulder issue. He’s played well enough to notch some decent finishes (T-21 and T-41 in last two starts here), and could break through. He’s in good form.
- DraftKings bargain: Chris Stroud. Sure, he’s missed four consecutive cuts, but he wasn’t playing Colonial. This tournament gives him positive vibes, with four finishes of T-14 or better in his last five starts.
- Fade: Scott Stallings. Was T-4 at Colonial once, but his four other visits? Four missed cuts.
• • •
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Jordan Spieth. The missed cuts scare me, but I have faith in the young Texans. He’s the defending champ and has a great record on this course, having also finished a shot back in 2015.
- Also like: Pat Perez and Ryan Palmer. Four career top 10s here for Perez, who is having a stellar season. Palmer knows this course like the back of his hand.
- Sleeper: Chris Kirk. Good record here, winning in 2015, and tied for 12th at The Players, so his game is returning.
- DraftKings bargain: Beau Hossler ($6,500). Made cut last week at the Byron Nelson. Big game and ready to contend on Tour.
- Fade: Zach Johnson. I think he makes the cut, but don’t spend a lot for him. He may be a two-time winner here but he’s not playing hsi best golf right now.
• • •
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Matt Kuchar. Great course for his game, and his record here proves that (T-6 last year and second in 2013). Form has been up and down of late, but coming off top 10 last week at Nelson.
- Also like: Ryan Palmer. Had spurts of great play of late, and has three top-5 showings in last five starts here. There’s a reason why … Palmer is a Texas native but more importantly a member at Colonial. Clearly the familiarity suits him well here.
- Sleeper: Nick Watney. Hasn’t played this event much but have a feeling this course suits him. He’s cooled off from early-season slate of top 15s, but Colonial’s fit for his game could bring him back.
- DraftKings bargain: Danny Lee, $6,900. Not usually a fan of going off one hot week after poor play, but will break my rule with Lee. He finished T-5 at the Nelson and has made the cut in all four of his Colonial starts, including top 25s in his last two showings.
- Fade: Adam Hadwin. Has cooled off since hot two-week stretch that included first PGA Tour win. Don’t expect an implosion, but he’s too pricey at $8,400 on DraftKings.
