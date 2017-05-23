Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 Dean and DeLuca Invitational

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Dean and DeLuca Invitational? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Jeff Babineau

Projected champion: Ryan Palmer. You want a feel-good story? How about Colonial member Ryan Palmer, whose wife is fighting cancer, winning right near his front door? Now THAT would be a party!

Also like: Matt Kuchar. Runner-up at Colonial in 2013, tied for sixth last year, coming off a top 10 at Nelson. He's a human ATM. Zach Johnson, too. A two-time winner at Colonial, Johnson is due to snap out of his season-long fog.

Sleeper: Bud Cauley. Perfect place for Cauley, who finally seems to be hitting his stride after going through a shoulder issue. He's played well enough to notch some decent finishes (T-21 and T-41 in last two starts here), and could break through. He's in good form.

DraftKings bargain: Chris Stroud. Sure, he's missed four consecutive cuts, but he wasn't playing Colonial. This tournament gives him positive vibes, with four finishes of T-14 or better in his last five starts.

Fade: Scott Stallings. Was T-4 at Colonial once, but his four other visits? Four missed cuts.

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Jordan Spieth. The missed cuts scare me, but I have faith in the young Texans. He’s the defending champ and has a great record on this course, having also finished a shot back in 2015.

Also like: Pat Perez and Ryan Palmer. Four career top 10s here for Perez, who is having a stellar season. Palmer knows this course like the back of his hand.

Sleeper: Chris Kirk. Good record here, winning in 2015, and tied for 12th at The Players, so his game is returning.

DraftKings bargain: Beau Hossler ($6,500). Made cut last week at the Byron Nelson. Big game and ready to contend on Tour.

Fade: Zach Johnson. I think he makes the cut, but don't spend a lot for him. He may be a two-time winner here but he's not playing hsi best golf right now.

