'Golf seems fairly insignificant' as Euro Tour players react to Manchester bombing

VIRGINIA WATER, England – Flags will fly at half-mast at the Wentworth Club today during practice for the $7 million BMW PGA Championship, and no music will be piped onto the range as marks of respect for the victims of the Manchester terrorist bombing at the Ariana Grande concert.

Defending champion Chris Wood said all players were mindful of the tragic event that took the lives of 22 people and injured 59 more.

“Golf seems fairly insignificant, really,” Wood said. The Manchester tragedy hit home to the Englishman since it’s just a short time since he and wife Bethany celebrated the birth of their first child.

“It’s horrible. I’ve got a three-month old now, so it feels like it hits home a lot harder when you know that there’s children involved at a concert like that. So, yeah, it’s a very sombre feeling this morning.”

World number 16 Tyrrell Hatton echoed Woods’ thoughts by adding:

“It’s terrible news what’s happened, and you know, heart goes out to families and obviously the victims. It’s a terrible thing, and golf obviously isn’t very important when things like that happen. It’s obviously a sad day, and all the players will be down, as will everyone else be in a bit of shock.”

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley should have been in buoyant mood as he welcomed the world’s press to the $7 million BMW PGA Championship, the inaugural event in the Tour’s lucrative Rolex Series. However, the Canadian began the tournament by paying tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s only 160 miles away,” Pelley said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families. It is quite astonishing, and as respect to them today, the Union Flag above the Wentworth Club will fly at half mast, and there will obviously be no music on the range today.

“I’ve been here now 21 months from Canada and one of the things that I’ve learnt about the British people, is incredible resilience, and that resilience demands today that we keep calm and carry on. That’s exactly what we’re going to do today and the rest of the week.”

Pelley said the Tour was considering handing out black ribbons for players to wear this week as a mark of respect for the victims.