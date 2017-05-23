Ian Poulter changes course when it comes to BMW PGA Championship

VIRGINIA WATER, England – Ian Poulter hasn’t often entered the BMW PGA Championship feeling he can win. He does this year thanks to a massive attitude change.

Poulter’s never been a fan of the Wentworth West Course in the European Tour’s backyard. In 13 starts in the Tour’s biggest European event outside the Open Championship, Poulter has missed the cut eight times. Tenth place in 2012 is his best finish. He’s skipped the past two years.

“My performances around this golf course are not as good as I would have liked,” Poulter admitted. “It’s a tournament where I feel I should have played a lot better.”

Yet the Englishman has his sights set on winning the $7 million tournament, the first event of the European Tour’s Rolex Series. Victory will get him into the U.S. Open and the Open Championships.

“All good things come from winning golf tournaments,” he said.

Second place at the Players Championship has changed his year and his attitude. The latter was already vastly different by the time he arrived at The Players.

The 41-year-old says getting rid of a lot of distractions has helped him play better. He no longer has to worry about his clothing business after shutting the business down earlier this year. He’s ditched management company IMG in favour of old friend Paul Dunkley, who managed him early in his career.

“I am a much better player when I am feeling happy, confident and less distracted with things on and off the golf course,” Poulter said. “Simplifying my life makes a massive difference to me. I think we’re there with that and getting things back to basics.

“Paul’s been the catalyst behind helping out. I’m back with Paul as my agent and he’s been extremely helpful in breaking down what needs to be broken down, and piece it all back together again.”

Poulter moved from 197th on the official world golf ranking to 80th with his Players performance. That one finish has helped him get his mojo back.

“I can’t emphasise how big a week it was.

“The hunger’s always been there but it gets tiring when you’re not performing well. When you start searching it gets tiring. It wears you down pretty quickly no matter how much confidence you’ve got in that tank, and obviously I pull a lot from that tank. That tank’s been pretty empty for quite some time. When there are problems, the problems become bigger when the confidence level is down but once you refuel that tank then obviously the burn and the drive is back.”