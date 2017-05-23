Arizona State rolls to NCAA semifinals with rout of Florida

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Arizona State had never played in match play at the NCAA Women’s Championship before Tuesday. However, the Sun Devils have plenty of match play experience with four international players in their lineup.

That match-play maturity showed Tuesday during a 5-0 rout of Florida in the quarterfinals at Rich Harvest Farms.

Ireland’s Olivia Mehaffey and Italy’s Roberta Liti each notched 5-and-4 victories for Arizona State, the top-ranked team in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings and the third seed at this championship. Mehaffey, a freshman, defeated Florida’s Sam Wagner in the leadoff match after going 5 up through six holes. Liti was 4 up at the turn after a three-putt par at the par-5 18th (her ninth hole) before rattling off birdies at Nos. 1-3 to take a commanding 6-up lead.

The clinching point was earned by NCAA individual medalist, senior Monica Vaughn, who defeated Karolina Vlckova, 2 and 1. Vaughn was 2 down through seven holes in her match before giving herself a wake-up call.

“I just tried to play the golf and course and make as many pars as I could,” Vaughn said.

Sweden’s Linnea Strom and Germany’s Sophia Zeeb also recorded victories for the Sun Devils.

Arizona State, winner of seven NCAA team titles yet none since 2009 and none in the match-play era (began in 2015), advances to play the winner of Stanford and Baylor, two teams who have reached an NCAA match-play final before. Baylor lost to Stanford in the 2015 final while the Cardinal were the national runners-up last year to Washington.

The Sun Devils aren’t intimidated, though.

“We’re just trying to enjoy ourselves,” Arizona State head coach Missy Farr-Kaye said. “Take it one shot and one hole at a time, and just see what happens.”

Said Liti: “(Coach) just told us to go and enjoy it, and go all in. No fear or nothing.”