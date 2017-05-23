Led by freshman Albane Valenzuela, Stanford bests Baylor in rematch of 2015 NCAA final

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – The Stanford/Baylor rematch of 2015 didn’t go to extra holes this time, but it did stretch to the 17th, with the marquee matchup of Albane Valenzuela and Dylan Kim sealing the Cardinal’s fate.

Valenzuela, a Swiss Olympian who competed in three LPGA majors last year, defeated Kim, 2 and 1, to five Stanford a 3-2 victory over Baylor in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championship. The freshman is soaking up the pressure.

“I was telling Lauren I’m having so much fun,” said Valenzuela, speaking of assistant coach Lauren Dobahsi, who walked the fairways with her.

Senior Casey Danielson enjoyed an energetic crowd as a number of family and friends drove over from Wisconsin to watch her defeat Fiona Liddell, 3 and 2.

Andrea Lee, another hotshot freshman who has won three times this year for Stanford, took care of Maria Vesga, 4 and 3.

Baylor’s Amy Lee and Maggie Beth Byers posted the Bears’ two points.

This marks the third consecutive time Stanford has advanced to the semifinals. Anne Walker’s confident crew will next face a familiar Pac-12 foe in Arizona State. The Sun Devils, competing in match play for the first time, swept the Florida Gators in the morning match.

Once again Valenzuela will be in the featured group as she takes on newly-crowned NCAA champ Monica Vaughn.

Valenzuela helped Switzerland finish runner-up at the 2015 Ladies European Team Championship and is well-versed in playing for team and country. Danielson ran up to the freshman shrieking with delight when behind the 17th green.

“Every year when you play for your country,” said Valenzuela, “you know your point really counts.”

Not much different here at soggy Rich Harvest Farms.