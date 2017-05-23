Preview: NCAA Women's Championship 2017 semifinal matchups, starting times

The storms have held off and the quarterfinal matches are (nearly) in the books at the 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship.

Now, it’s time for the semifinals, as top-ranked Arizona State takes on Stanford, which has been to the NCAA final match in each of the last two years, winning it all in 2015, the first year of match play at the NCAA Championship. Stroke-play winner Northwestern will face the winner of Ohio State and USC, which is still going on.

Here is a look at the semifinal pairings and starting times (Note: all times Eastern):

No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 3 Arizona State