The Making of a U.S. Open course: Erin Hills, Part 6

This is the sixth in a series of stories from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel leading up to the U.S. Open, June 15-18, at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

Bob Lang used every dollar from the sales of his eponymous greeting card and calendar publishing company and his real estate holdings – and borrowed millions on top of that – to build Erin Hills Golf Course and pursue his dream of bringing the U.S. Open to Wisconsin.

Not long after the course opened in 2006, he came to the realization that he would have to take on partners. His friend, Jim Reinhart, had become a minority stakeholder in Erin Hills, but Lang desperately needed a major infusion of capital.

