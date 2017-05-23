Tony Romo to make CBS debut this weekend during Dean & DeLuca telecast

Retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will make his CBS Sports television debut as an analyst during this weekend’s broadcast of the PGA Tour’s Dean & DeLuca Invitational, the Fort Worth (Texas) Star-Telegram reported.

CBS sports producer Lance Barrow said Romo will make his CBS debut from the broadcast booth on the 18th hole at Colonial Country Club.

“It will be the first time he will wear a blazer and he will be introduced as our newest addition to CBS Sports,” Barrow said at a dinner Monday night.

Barrow has high hopes for Romo as the network’s lead football analyst. Romo will replace Phil Simms and join Jim Nantz on the network’s lead national telecasts this season.

“I think he is going to be great,” Barrow said. “I think we have the next John Madden on your hands.”

Barrow is the coordinating producer of “The NFL on CBS” as well as the lead game producer for Nantz-Romo team.

Romo is an avid golfer and participated in a U.S. Open qualifier this year.