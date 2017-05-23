Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Under Armour provides several golf fashion options for women

Under Armour provides several golf fashion options for women

Fashion

Under Armour provides several golf fashion options for women

When it comes to golf fashion, quite often there are not as many options for women as are available for men. Under Armour wants to address that with a variety of items for female golfers, from tops to shoes.

Here is a look at some highlighted pieces:

• • •

UA Tempo Sport

Pictured above, this shoe features an engineered, textile mesh upper the delivers lightweight support and is 100-percent waterproof thanks to UA Storm technology. It also features a molded, removable EVA footbed, TPU outsole and UA Rotational Resistance Spikes.

Price: $139.99

• • •

UA Crew Sweater

Made of imported merino wool, this fitted sweater combines soft comfort with athletic performance. The Signature Moisture Transport System wicks away perspiration. The sweater also features a classic crew-neck collar.

Price: $99.99

• • •

UA Links-Knit Skirt

This is a fitted skirt with built-in compression shorts and a soft, performance-knit construction made of polyester and elastane. Features the Signature Moisture Transport System to wick perspiration and a wide, flat waistband that includes a hidden storage pocket.

Price: $70

• • •

UA Zinger Polo

This fitted polyester/elastane polo is available in a variety of colors. It features soft anti-pick and anti-pill fabric that is also snag-free, and it provides four-way stretch as it wicks away sweat.

Price: $59.99

• • •

UA Links 4-inch Shorty

This is a fitted, water-resistant short with a five-pocket design and working fly. Made of polyester and elastane, it is light, durable and provides stretch.

Price: $69.99

