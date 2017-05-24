Alabama's Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail changes with the times

(Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the May 22, 2017 issue of Golfweek.)

My first buddies trip to Alabama’s Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail was in early 2001. I’d spent plenty of time in Alabama prior to that. My big sister, the saintly Mary, had married into a Birmingham family, so we’d occasionally visit, usually on the way to my Mom’s house near Panama City, Fla. Along the way I sometimes squeezed in a spare round at one of the Trail stops. But 2001 was the first time visiting with some buddies.

At the time the golf magazine I was editing in New York had just folded. So I pitched another near-bankrupt golf magazine on the idea of sending me and three unemployed pals to Alabama. It seemed like the perfect Trail story: We’d pile our luggage and clubs into an SUV, loop around the southern half of the Trail – Opelika, Montgomery, Greenville, Mobile and Dothan – survive on fast food and sleep in fleabag motels. That was what the Trail was all about, right? Rise early, play as many holes as possible, pound beers and burgers late into the evening, pile into your $59/night room with three of your buddies, sleep it off, wake up and do it all over again.

This month marks the 25th anniversary of the Trail, which was birthed by David Bronner, CEO of Retirement Systems of Alabama. Like the state itself, the Trail has undergone significant changes over the past quarter century, both on the golf courses and off.

Related TPC Sawgrass Marriott sharpens game thanks to renovations, new management

Last year I visited several Trail stops. In Mobile, the Battle House Renaissance Hotel & Spa is one of the finest hotel restorations you’ll ever find and an anchor for a vibrant part of downtown that’s a welcome departure from the darkened streets and empty storefronts I saw in 2001. To the south, across Mobile Bay, the Grand Hotel Marriott Resort is one of the more quaint hideaways in the Southeast. In Muscle Shoals, the state’s historic music destination, Rodney Hall of FAME Studios told me the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa has helped him recruit top recording acts because he can provide four-star accommodations.

“(The hotels) really expanded the demographics we could sell to,” said John Cannon, CEO of SunBelt Golf Corp., which manages the trail’s operations. “We now sell to an international clientele and a couples clientele that has enabled us to stay ahead of the curve as golf as suffered with (declining) participation.”

Cannon was the first director of golf at Capitol Hill, the 54-hole Trail complex, with three distinct course-design styles in Prattville, just north of Montgomery. He arrived there in 1998 when it was still under construction. At that time, he said, the only businesses on that part of I-65 were a Christmas tree farm and a dairy farm.

“I was coming from Myrtle Beach at the time and thought this was the craziest idea I had ever heard of,” Cannon recalled.

The Trail now spans 11 sites with 26 courses and 468 holes of golf. Last year more than 500,000 rounds were played on the Trail, and in a typical year nearly half of the golfers come from out of state. While air service into Alabama is spotty, Cannon said more than half of out-of-staters fly in, many from long distances. He noted that one of SunBelt’s top-10 markets each year is Orange County, Calif.

Related New Symetra Tour event will hit Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail

Robert Trent Jones believed in a “hard par, easy bogey” design philosophy, and that was reflected in much of the Trail design work done by Jones and architect Roger Rulewich. That philosophy suited Bronner and Bobby Vaughan, who founded SunBelt.

“They really wanted to build very, very challenging golf courses that would get highly rated,” Cannon said. For the most part, they succeeded.

Their objective was common among many course developers in the 1990s, but in recent years there’s been a shift toward building more playable courses that can be enjoyed by the majority of golfers who hit it short and crooked, while still providing a challenge to better players from the back tees.

“We are not ashamed at all to say our philosophy has changed dramatically,” Cannon said. At the time, he was driving back from Point Clear, where a 36-hole renovation of the Lakewood facility is underway.

Now, he said, his team asks questions that include: “How can we give (players) lines of play that weren’t available in the original design? How can we give the person who carries the ball 110 yards a way to play the holes that originally were very penal? . . . There are lines of play that weren’t available before, and we dropped some greens that were sticking up in the air. There’s not a falloff on every green into a water hazard or an eight-foot-deep bunker.”

One thing the Trail got right from the outset was its par-3 courses. In fact, Bronner and SunBelt might have been ahead of their time. “We are way more successful on the short courses today than we were 10 years ago,” Cannon said.

They were underutilized in the early years but are getting more use these days, he said, because of player-development programs, particularly in larger markets such as Birmingham and Mobile. Those programs should help generate some new local customers to complement all of the Trail customers arriving from outside of Alabama.