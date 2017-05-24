ASU coach Missy Farr-Kaye marks personal triumph with NCAA championship

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Missy Farr-Kaye turns 50 in August. She’s going to “celebrate like mad” because her sister Heather, a promising LPGA player, never made it this far. Heather died of breast cancer at age 28. Missy was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 30 and again at age 40.

“I’m a scar roadmap,” she said, pointing toward the gray T-shirt she’d put on over her uniform to celebrate Arizona State’s 2017 NCAA Championship victory.

Farr-Kaye frequently uses words like “lucky” and “blessed,” even though she has endured 15 surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation and complete hair loss.

Her heart is filled with equal parts grit and gratefulness.

“You gotta keep going, gotta get up,” she said of the tough times. “The sunset is around the corner, the beauty is coming.”

Few days have felt as good as May 24, 2017, a date Farr-Kaye had circled on the calendar since the season began.

When ASU missed advancing to the NCAA Championship for a second consecutive year (Farr-Kaye’s first as a head coach), she didn’t sleep for three weeks. The ASU grad and former longtime Sun Devil assistant coach took it hard. Felt like she let the team down.

“I spent a lot of hours trying to figure it out,” said Farr-Kaye, “how to best prepare for literally – today.”

Farr-Kaye considers herself a disciple of two of the best coaches in golf. She played high school golf for Lynn Winsor at Xavier Prep, who owns 34 Arizona state championships. She played college golf for the legendary Linda Vollstedt, who won six national titles at ASU.

Vollstedt was glued to the action on television from Rich Harvest Farms.

“This was better than the ones we won,” said Vollstedt, who was overjoyed that a pair of ASU alums were carrying on the winning tradition. That’s now eight national titles for the Pac-12 powerhouse.

In February, Farr-Kaye added former ASU player Michelle Estill to her staff. It was the final piece to the puzzle, she said.

Renee Vaughn recalled a time she called Farr-Kaye in the middle of night last year with a mother’s plea. Daughter Monica was in the hospital alone, and Renee was at home in Reedsport, Ore., trying not to panic.

“She took my place and did the mom thing for me,” said Renee, who wiped away tears as she told the story. “I was really grateful for that.”

Monica, who won the NCAA individual title this week, had developed an ulcer. That’s another thing Renee said Farr-Kaye excels at: Knowing how to lighten the mood at the right time.

Earlier this week Farr-Kaye, a mother of three boys, was dancing in the rough with junior Roberta Liti.

“She’s inspiring, she’s strong, and she’s a mother,” said Liti. “Sometimes, especially for us Europeans being away from home, having a mother is sometimes all we really need.”

Monica said Farr-Kaye never brings a bad attitude to practice.

“She always has a great attitude,” said Monica, “a great outlook on life, and she instills that in all of us.”

There’s a weight that comes with being head coach at a storied program like Arizona State. Farr-Kaye carries high expectations for her team and demands hard work. But she’s also fun.

Coaching she said, is not a job, but rather a calling.

When Farr-Kaye was a senior on Vollstedt’s team in 1990, she spoke plainly to her teammates at the NCAA Championship.

“Missy basically told the players, ‘I’m not going home without a championship ring. So you better get your acts together,’” recalled Vollstedt, laughing. “Brandie Burton was a freshman on that team, and her eyes got really big.”

That was the first year Arizona State won the national championship. Farr-Kaye remembers how that felt, and the bond she still shares with those who competed alongside her.

That’s what made this day, May 24, so special.

Now her players can feel it too.