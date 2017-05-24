NCAA Women's Championship 2017 Live Blog, Final

The final for the NCAA Division I Women’s Championship is here!

After a stunning Wednesday morning finish that saw Arizona State and Northwestern make comebacks to reach the final, we are down to these two teams. (Here’s a recap of the craziness that was the semifinal finish.)

Follow along as Arizona State and Northwestern battle for the national title at Rich Harvest Farms…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 4-8 p.m.

Golf Channel, 4-8 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tracker | All coverage

• • •

• • •

