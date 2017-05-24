Eric Trump: Women's Open will be 'best tournament' USGA has ever had

Sounding much like his father, Eric Trump Wednesday said the upcoming U.S. Women’s Open at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, N.J. will be “the best tournament [the USGA] has ever had. The best.”

Trump spoke during U.S. Women’s Open media day. His remarks were reported by NorthJersey.com’s Andy Vasquez. The 72nd U.S. Women’s Open will be played July 13–16. The placement of the event at one of the Trump family’s signature courses has been a flashpoint for discussion and controversy ever since President Donald Trump began his campaign for the White House in 2015.

The Senior PGA Championship will be played at Trump National Washington, D.C. later this year. The 2022 PGA Championship remains scheduled for Bedminster.

Since President Trump’s election, Eric Trump has taken charge of the family’s golf and business interests. Just two weeks ago, Eric Trump was denying reports of connections between Russian investors and the family-owned golf courses.

“We own our courses free and clear,” Eric Trump said in response to a story about the way Trump Golf finances projects, insisting that the report was “categorically untrue” and “complete garbage.”

“We have zero ties to Russian investors,” he added.