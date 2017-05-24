Jordan Spieth puts Scotty Cameron 009 back in the bag

Jodan Spieth will put his Scotty Cameron 009 putter back into play this week at the PGA Tour’s Dean & Deluca Invitational, where he is defending champion.

Spieth has been one of the best putters on the PGA Tour the past three seasons, so when the former World No. 1 switched putters last week at the AT&T Byron Nelson, equipment junkies took notice.

Spieth had used the Scotty Cameron 009 for years, but last week in Dallas he opted for a Scotty Cameron Futura X5M prototype, a higher-MOI mallet with a pair of wing-like extension in the heel and toe.

“I was having a tough time aligning the ball up where I wanted it or getting comfortable with my setup with the 009,” Spieth said Wednesday during his press conference at Colonial Country Club. “That’s why I made a switch to a putter that kind of lined itself up. I just lost a little bit of the feel that I had with the putter I’ve been using for however many years.”

After missing the cut at the TPC at Four Seasons Resort and Club Las Colinas, Spieth practiced at Dallas National Golf Club, his home course, and found that when he tried his 009 putter, his alignment and feel were better.

“Michael (Greller, his caddie) and I played 36 holes on Sunday at Dallas National, where I play, and had a couple great putting rounds just as a day back to get going,” Spieth said. “That kind of made the decision that it was time, and I felt comfortable back on short- and mid-range putts with my alignment. It’s all been setup related. So I just needed to look at something different. I didn’t know if it would be a week or a month. It ended up being a week, and it feels good now.”

Spieth has been not been putting poorly this season by most player’s standards, but his expectations are higher. In 2017 his strokes gained: putting is .289, which ranks 52nd on Tour. That number means he has been about a quarter of a shot better than the average player on the greens over 18 holes. That is down from .758 last season, which was second-best on the PGA Tour. Spieth ranked ninth at .571 in 2015.