Arizona State, Northwestern pull off incredible turnarounds to reach NCAA final

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Arizona State and Northwestern advanced to the final Wednesday morning at the NCAA Division I Women’s Championship.

That’s right, the teams facing either imminent defeat (Arizona State) or a significant deficit (Northwestern) heading into the resumption of semifinal play in the morning at Rich Harvest Farms were the ones to come out on top.

The third-seeded Sun Devils turned the last two matches out on the course for a 3-2 win over No. 2 Stanford. The top-seeded Wildcats, down 4-1 when play resumed, also came away with the narrowest of 3-2 victories over No. 5 USC.

Both matches ended in playoffs. How’s that for drama?

And now we’ve got a final between a blue blood of the sport (Arizona State, seven national titles) and a rising program (Northwestern, going for its first). Oh, and the Wildcats are playing 60 miles from campus this week.

The crowds were out in force this morning, but will they be here this afternoon?

“I’ve called everyone I know,” said Emily Fletcher, Northwestern’s head coach.

Play was suspended due to severe weather for over two hours during Tuesday afternoon semifinal action, enough to prevent the semifinal from finishing as scheduled that evening. Play was suspended at 8:03 p.m. CT Tuesday.

Arizona State, the top-ranked team in the country, was in dire straits. Stanford had a 2-1 lead in finished matches and led in one of the remaining two as Albane Valenzuela was 1 up on Monica Vaughn at the 18th. Arizona State’s Linnea Strom was all square with Stanford’s Madeline Chou through 16 in the other.

The Sun Devils needed to somehow win both those matches to advance.

Arizona State came out Wednesday morning confident it would pull off the turnaround.

“Monica told me straight up, ‘I’m going to go and finish this,’ ” Strom said.

That she did. Vaughn hit 3-wood on her second shot at the 18th just short of the green – she had practiced hybrid and 3-wood shots on the range in the morning. Valenzuela eventually had 12 feet for birdie.

Vaughn, the individual national champion, had also practiced 30-yard pitches on the range, knowing that also might be a shot at hand. What’d she do with her eagle pitch with a spot in the final on the line?

She nearly jarred it. The ball hit the hole and ended 2 feet away.

“That was about the greatest shot I’ve ever hit in my life,” Vaughn said.

Valenzuela still had a putt to win, but it slid by. Vaughn tapped in and then two-putted from some 15 feet uphill (another scenario she practiced in the morning) for par on the first playoff hole (the par-4 first) to win her match.

Now it was up to Strom. She buried a 4-footer for par at the 18th to extend, and then Chou hit her approach on the first playoff hole (the par-4 first) well left and short-sided.

Strom aimed for a house behind the green from 146 yards with an 8-iron and drew her shot right in to 10 feet. After Chou failed to get up and down, Strom had two putts to send Arizona State to the final.

“I tried not to do anything stupid,” Strom said, with a laugh.

She cozied it up, the match was conceded and Arizona State moved on.

One match down.

Next, Northwestern had fought back and was actually up 2-0 in the clubhouse. But USC took the next two matches and it all came down to Janet Mao (Northwestern) and Gabriella Then (USC).

This one also went to a playoff. On the first extra hole (the par-4 first), Mao had a 12-footer for par while Then faced a 7-footer for her own.

“Once I got behind (that putt), I saw the line really clearly,” Mao said. “I knew that I just had to trust it and it was going to go in.”

Calm as could be, Mao walked the putt in. Northwestern was onto the final when Then’s par effort was dead in the heart but stopped a couple rolls short.

Even making it to the final was goosebumps-worthy.

“It’s a feeling I’ve been waiting for all season,” Mao said.

Arizona State vs. Northwestern. One more match to go. Get ready for more drama.

– Brentley Romine contributed to this report