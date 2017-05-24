USC coach Andrea Gaston reveals she's battling cancer after Trojans' NCAA defeat

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Gabriella Then left a par putt painfully short on the 19th hole of the NCAA Championship to end Southern California’s chances at a title run. She dropped to the ground in a puddle of tears as teammates consoled her.

Soon after head coach Andrea Gaston put that loss in perspective when she announced to the team that she’s battling uterine cancer. An emotional Trojan team huddled in support of the longtime coach.

Gaston later told Golf Channel’s Steve Burkowski that she was diagnosed in early March and put off surgery until May 26 to see the season through. The prognosis is good, she said.

Gaston, now in her 21st season at USC, led the Trojans to a national record 12th-straight top-5 finish at NCAAs. USC fell to Northwestern in the semifinal match at Rich Harvest Farms.

A 2016 WGCA Hall of Fame inductee, Gaston has coached three NCAA Championships teams and recruited five NCAA individual champions.

One of the most decorated coaches in the country, Gaston has the support of generations of players and coaches throughout the country.

Fight on, coach.