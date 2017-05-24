Breaking down the 2017 NCAA women's final between Arizona State and Northwestern

Arizona State and Northwestern have cleared all the checkpoints. The two will go head-to-head Wednesday afternoon to decide the national champion here at Rich Harvest Farms.

The two teams have played in three common events this year including the stroke-play portion of this championship. The Sun Devils lead 2-1 and is nine shots better than the Wildcats.

How they got here:

Northwestern

Northwestern is currently ranked No. 11 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings

Northwestern finished the fall season ranked No. 17 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings

Northwestern second at the NCAA Athens Regional

Northwestern finished first in stroke-play qualifying

Northwestern defeated Kent State in the quarterfinals and Southern California in the semifinals

Arizona State

Arizona State is currently ranked No. 1 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings

Arizona State finished the fall season ranked No. 14 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings

Arizona State finished first at the NCAA Lubbock Regional

Arizona State finished third in stroke-play qualifying

Arizona State defeated Florida in the quarterfinals and Stanford in the semifinals

• • •

No. 1 seed Northwestern vs. No. 3 seed Arizona State

Arizona State used the same order for its lineup as it used in the previous two matches.

Northwestern put out the same lineup as it did in the semifinals with only one variation from the opening round with Kacie Komoto and Hannah Kim switching spots.

Match 1: No. 73 Sarah Cho (Northwestern) vs. No. 32 Olivia Mahaffey (Arizona State)

Northwestern elected to put a player on the board first and with Sarah Cho. With only five matches, the first one can be very important if a point can be posted early. Both players are 2-0 in match play. Cho beat Mehaffey by four shots in stroke play.

Match 2: No. 25 Hannah Kim (Northwestern) vs. No. 11 Monica Vaughn (Arizona State)

Another match where both players are undefeated to this point. However, a slight edge has to be given to Vaughn, who seems to be riding the momentum and confidence of winning the NCAA individual title. Vaughn beat Kim by nine shots in stroke play.

Match 3: No. 121 Kacie Komoto (Northwestern) vs. No. 59 Sophia Zeeb (Arizona State)

These two players have each won once and lost once in the previous two matches. Komoto beat Zeeb by nine shots in match play.

Match 4: No. 129 Janet Mao (Northwestern) vs. No. 115 Roberta Liti (Arizona State)

Both players are 1-1 in match play. However, Mao may feed off her playoff win to send Northwestern past USC in the semifinals. Mao beat Liti by 10 shots in stroke play.

Match 5: No. 98 Stephanie Lau (Northwestern) vs. No. 9 Linnea Strom (Arizona State)

Strom seems to be the pick here. She is 2-0 in match play scoring the clinching point in the semifinals with a win in extra holes, while Lau is the only player in the championship match to have an 0-2 record. Lau beat Strom by three shots in stroke play