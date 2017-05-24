Arizona State stops Stanford, advances to NCAA Women's final: Live Blog

By: Kevin Casey | May 24, 2017 10:37 am

Arizona State advanced to the NCAA Division I Women’s Championship final Wednesday, defeating Stanford after semifinal play resumed at Rich Harvest Farms.

Play was suspended due to darkness Tuesday.

There was a strong set of quarterfinal matches that took place Tuesday morning (here are recaps of Arizona State’s romp, Northwestern’s tight win, Stanford’s freshman-led triumph and USC’s rare underdog victory). Anyway, follow along as we finish the semis…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Wednesday, 10 a.m., 4-8 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Wednesday, 10 a.m., 4-8 p.m.) ON GOLFWEEK: Tracker | All coverage

• • •

NCAA Women’s Championship tracker

Who will be the 2017 national champion in women's golf? Our experts reveal their picks for #NCAAGolf match play: https://t.co/2SzgxEd3dU pic.twitter.com/1Jy87o3FSi — Golfweek (@golfweek) May 23, 2017

• • •

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js