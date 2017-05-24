NCAA Women's Championship 2017 final matchups, starting times

And then there were two…
Arizona State and Northwestern will play for an NCAA title on Wednesday afternoon at Rich Harvest Farms. Here is a look at the matchups and starting times for the final match: (Note: all times Eastern; Golfweek/Sagarin ranking in parentheses):
No. 3 Arizona State vs. No. 1 Northwestern
OFF NO. 1 TEE
- Olivia Mehaffey (32) vs. Sarah Cho (73), 3:10 p.m.
- Monica Vaughn (11) vs. Hannah Kim (25), 3:20 p.m.
- Sophia Zeeb (59) vs. Kacie Komoto (121), 3:30 p.m.
- Roberta Liti (115) vs. Janet Mao (129), 3:40 p.m.
- Linnea Strom (9) vs. Stephanie Lau (98), 3:50 p.m.
